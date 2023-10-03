Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Social Roundup: Reactions around the league on Puka Nacua's record-setting performance against the Colts

Oct 03, 2023 at 01:00 PM
In the first four weeks of the 2023 season, Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua has emerged as a standout receiver. Having played in only four professional games, Nacua has logged an impressive 39 receptions and 501 receiving yards, making him the league leader in receptions and second in receiving yards, following Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's 543.

Following Sunday's Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Nacua further solidified his presence by registering 9 receptions and 163 yards, surpassing Super Bowl champion and 3-time Pro Bowler Anquan Boldin for the most receptions by a player in their first four career games.

With a stellar one-handed catch, on-field physicality, game-winning reception, and off-field charisma, Nacua only bolstered his athleticism and reputation throughout the league following Sunday's win over the Colts. Take a look a what those around the league have had to say about Puka Nacua's performance.

