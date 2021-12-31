Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 12/31: Taylor Rapp, Greg Gaines and Leonard Floyd questionable for Week 17 at Ravens; Rapp and Gaines expected to play

Dec 31, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams safety ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ (shoulder), defensive lineman ﻿Greg Gaines﻿ (hand) and outside linebacker ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿ (ankle) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens in Baltimore (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Rapp and Gaines are expected to play. However, Floyd was added to the injury report on Friday.

"I don't know that it's a club," McVay said, when asked if Gaines would have one on the broken left hand he had surgery on earlier this week. "The thing that he's been wearing the last couple days hasn't restricted. It's just, he's got a little bit of swelling in his knuckles and so shouldn't be too restrictive. He'll find a way to make it work."

While running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, McVay said it's more likely that Akers will not play and that next week looks like a more realistic goal.

For the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle), wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game, while cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) and guard Ben Powers (foot) have been ruled out.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough on Wednesday; practice for that day is an estimation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Taylor Rapp S Shoulder DNP DNP Full Questionable
Greg Gaines DL Hand DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Ben Skowronek WR Shoulder Limited Full Full -
Jalen Ramsey CB Rest DNP Full Full -
Aaron Donald DL Rest/Knee DNP Full DNP -
Brian Allen OL Knee Limited Full Full -
Chris Garrett OLB Illness DNP Full Full -
Van Jefferson WR Rest - DNP Full -
Leonard Floyd OLB Ankle - - Limited Questionable
Cam Akers RB Achilles Full Full Full Questionable

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Anthony Averett CB Ribs/Chest DNP DNP DNP Out
Tyus Bowser OLB Personal Limited - - -
Devin Duvernay WR Ankle DNP Limited Full Questionable
Malik Harrison LB Illness DNP Limited Full -
Justin Houston OLB Rest DNP - - -
Lamar Jackson QB Ankle Limited DNP DNP Questionable
Anthony Levine Sr. DB/LB Knee DNP Limited Full -
Odafe Oweh OLB Foot DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Tyre Phillips G/T Knee DNP - - -
Ben Powers G Foot DNP DNP DNP Out
Patrick Ricard FB Knee DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Tavon Young CB Rest DNP - - -
Kevin Zeitler G Rest DNP - - -
Nick Boyle TE Rest - DNP - -
Marquise Brown WR Illness - DNP DNP Questionable
Calais Campbell DT Rest - - DNP -
Daelin Hayes OLB Knee - - Limited Questionable
Latavius Murray RB Rest - - DNP -
Alejandro Villanueva T Rest - DNP - -
Brandon Williams NT Rest - DNP - -

Advertising