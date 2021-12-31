Injury Report 12/31: Taylor Rapp, Greg Gaines and Leonard Floyd questionable for Week 17 at Ravens; Rapp and Gaines expected to play

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams safety ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ (shoulder), defensive lineman ﻿Greg Gaines﻿ (hand) and outside linebacker ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿ (ankle) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens in Baltimore (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Rapp and Gaines are expected to play. However, Floyd was added to the injury report on Friday.

"I don't know that it's a club," McVay said, when asked if Gaines would have one on the broken left hand he had surgery on earlier this week. "The thing that he's been wearing the last couple days hasn't restricted. It's just, he's got a little bit of swelling in his knuckles and so shouldn't be too restrictive. He'll find a way to make it work."

While running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, McVay said it's more likely that Akers will not play and that next week looks like a more realistic goal.

For the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle), wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game, while cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) and guard Ben Powers (foot) have been ruled out.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough on Wednesday; practice for that day is an estimation.