Rams-Ravens kickoff moved to 10 a.m. pacific time

The Rams' Sunday, January 2 road game against the Ravens in Baltimore will now kick off at 10 a.m. pacific time, the NFL announced Monday morning as part of schedule updates for Week 17.

The contest – which will be the eighth-ever meeting between the two franchises – was originally scheduled to be a 1:25 p.m. kickoff. It will still be televised by FOX. The broadcast crew calling the game for the network has yet to be announced.