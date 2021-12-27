Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams-Ravens kickoff moved to 10 a.m. pacific time

Dec 27, 2021 at 09:29 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams' Sunday, January 2 road game against the Ravens in Baltimore will now kick off at 10 a.m. pacific time, the NFL announced Monday morning as part of schedule updates for Week 17.

The contest – which will be the eighth-ever meeting between the two franchises – was originally scheduled to be a 1:25 p.m. kickoff. It will still be televised by FOX. The broadcast crew calling the game for the network has yet to be announced.

This will be the second-consecutive week with an early kickoff for the Rams, who are coming off a 30-23 victory over the Vikings in Minneapolis for the fourth-straight win.

Related Content

news

Travin Howard steps up at linebacker in Rams' win over Vikings

When Ernest Jones went down with an ankle injury, Travin Howard was the Rams' next man up at linebacker and delivered a critical performance in Week 16. 
news

Los Rams aseguran su lugar en los playoffs y ya son líderes del Oeste tras ganar en Minnesota

Contribuciones de ofensiva, defensa y equipos especiales permiten a Los Ángeles cumplir su primer objetivo de la temporada.
news

Brandon Powell sparks Rams with second-half punt return for touchdown against Vikings

Wide receiver Brandon Powell made perhaps the Rams' biggest special teams play of the season with his 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Brandon Powell, Travin Howard, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp react to Week 16 win over Vikings

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Brandon Powell, linebacker Travin Howard, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's postgame press conferences following their 30-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. 
news

Rams playoff bound for fourth time in five seasons

The Los Angeles are headed to the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons after clinching a postseason berth with their 30-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday. 
news

Game Recap: Rams clinch playoff spot with 30-23 win over Vikings

The Rams punched their ticket to the postseason with a big road win over the Vikings in Minnesota in Week 16. 
news

Greg Gaines active; Bryce Perkins, Cam Akers and Terrell Lewis among Rams' inactives for Week 16 at Vikings

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Vikings

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Los Rams, en plena alza, buscan su boleto a los playoffs al visitar a los Vikings

Los Ángeles recupera a más jugadores titulares de la lista del Covid-19, mientras que Minnesota no cuenta con su corredor estrella
news

Week 16 Preview: Rams & Minnesota Vikings clash in meaningful NFC matchup

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long examines how the Rams will look to slow down a fierce Vikings' pass rush, highlights how kicker Matt Gay has quietly become one of the league's best, and astonishes at Cooper Kupp's torrid pace as L.A. looks to clinch a playoff berth in Minneapolis.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Vikings prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as the Rams wrap up preparation for Week 16 at the Vikings. 
Advertising