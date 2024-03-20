 Skip to main content
Rams re-sign LB Christian Rozeboom to 1-year deal

Mar 20, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have officially re-signed linebacker Christian Rozeboom to a 1-year deal.

Christian Rozeboom

#56 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: South Dakota State

Rozeboom, 27, is coming off his best season of his career, posting 79 total tackles with four passes defensed and one interception while playing in all 17 regular season games and the Rams' wild-card playoff game against the Lions. He started in five of those regular season games and the playoff game; those five starts were a single-season high.

Overall, he's amassed 90 total tackles, four passes defensed and one interception in 44 regular season games, plus five total tackles while playing in five playoff games (one start) through three NFL seasons.

Rozeboom originally joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent signee out of South Dakota State in 2020.

