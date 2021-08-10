Rams release first unofficial depth chart

The Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday announced their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 preseason.
You can view it below:
OFFENSE
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|J.J. Koski
|Jeremiah Haydel
|Landen Akers
|TE
|Tyler Higbee
|Johnny Mundt
|Brycen Hopkins
|Kendall Blanton, Jacob Harris, Kyle Markway
|LT
|Andrew Whitworth
|Joe Noteboom
|Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
|Max Pircher
|LG
|David Edwards
|Jeremiah Kolone
|C
|Brian Allen
|Coleman Shelton
|RG
|Austin Corbett
|Bobby Evans
|Jordan Meredith
|RT
|Rob Havenstein
|Chandler Brewer
|AJ Jackson
|WR
|DeSean Jackson or
|Van Jefferson
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|Robert Woods
|Trishton Jackson
|Ben Skowronek
|QB
|Matthew Stafford
|John Wolford
|Bryce Perkins
|Devlin Hodges
|HB
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|Xavier Jones or
|Jake Funk
|Raymond Calais, Otis Anderson
DEFENSE
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|DE
|A'Shawn Robinson
|Eric Banks
|Earnest Brown IV
|Jonah Williams
|NT
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|Greg Gaines
|Bobby Brown III
|George Silvanic
|DT
|Aaron Donald
|Marquise Copeland
|John Daka
|Michael Hoecht
|OLB
|Justin Hollins
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|Terrell Lewis
|Maximilian Roberts
|OLB
|Leonard Floyd
|Justin Lawler
|Chris Garrett
|ILB
|Troy Reeder
|Travin Howard
|Ernest Jones
|ILB
|Kenny Young
|Micah Kiser
|Christian Rozeboom
|Derrick Moncrief
|L CB
|Darious Williams
|Dont'e Deayon
|Robert Rochell
|R CB
|Jalen Ramsey
|David Long Jr.
|Kareem Orr
|SS
|Jordan Fuller
|Nick Scott
|J.R. Reed
|Brontae Harris, Paris Ford
|FS
|Taylor Rapp
|Terrell Burgess
|JuJu Hughes
|Jake Gervase, Troy Warner, Donovan Olumba
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Positon
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|P
|Johnny Hekker
|Corey Bojorquez
|K
|Matt Gay
|Austin MacGinnis
|H
|Johnny Hekker
|LS
|Matthew Orzech
|Steven Wirtel
|PR
|Cooper Kupp
|KR
|Raymond Calais