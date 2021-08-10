Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams release first unofficial depth chart

Aug 10, 2021 at 10:46 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday announced their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 preseason.

You can view it below:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position First Second Third Fourth
WR Cooper Kupp J.J. Koski Jeremiah Haydel Landen Akers
TE Tyler Higbee Johnny Mundt Brycen Hopkins Kendall Blanton, Jacob Harris, Kyle Markway
LT Andrew Whitworth Joe Noteboom Tremayne Anchrum Jr. Max Pircher
LG David Edwards Jeremiah Kolone
C Brian Allen Coleman Shelton
RG Austin Corbett Bobby Evans Jordan Meredith
RT Rob Havenstein Chandler Brewer AJ Jackson
WR DeSean Jackson or Van Jefferson Tutu Atwell
WR Robert Woods Trishton Jackson Ben Skowronek
QB Matthew Stafford John Wolford Bryce Perkins Devlin Hodges
HB Darrell Henderson Jr. Xavier Jones or Jake Funk Raymond Calais, Otis Anderson

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position First Second Third Fourth
DE A'Shawn Robinson Eric Banks Earnest Brown IV Jonah Williams
NT Sebastian Joseph-Day Greg Gaines Bobby Brown III George Silvanic
DT Aaron Donald Marquise Copeland John Daka Michael Hoecht
OLB Justin Hollins Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Terrell Lewis Maximilian Roberts
OLB Leonard Floyd Justin Lawler Chris Garrett
ILB Troy Reeder Travin Howard Ernest Jones
ILB Kenny Young Micah Kiser Christian Rozeboom Derrick Moncrief
L CB Darious Williams Dont'e Deayon Robert Rochell
R CB Jalen Ramsey David Long Jr. Kareem Orr
SS Jordan Fuller Nick Scott J.R. Reed Brontae Harris, Paris Ford
FS Taylor Rapp Terrell Burgess JuJu Hughes Jake Gervase, Troy Warner, Donovan Olumba

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Positon First Second Third Fourth
P Johnny Hekker Corey Bojorquez
K Matt Gay Austin MacGinnis
H Johnny Hekker
LS Matthew Orzech Steven Wirtel
PR Cooper Kupp
KR Raymond Calais

