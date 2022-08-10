Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams release first unofficial depth chart of 2022

Aug 10, 2022 at 12:08 PM

The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday announced their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 preseason.

You can view it below:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionFirstSecondThirdFourth
WRAllen Robinson IITutu AtwellLance McCutcheonWarren Jackson
TETyler HigbeeKendall BlantonBrycen HopkinsJared Pinkney, Roger Carter Jr., Jamal Pettigrew
LTJoe NoteboomA.J. ArcuriMax Pircher
LGDavid EdwardsTremayne Anchrum Jr.Jeremiah Kolone
CBrian Allen
RGColeman SheltonLogan BrussJack Snyder
RTRob HavensteinAlaric JacksonChandler BrewerAdrian Ealy
WRCooper KuppBrandon PowellJ.J. KoskiAustin Trammell
WRBen SkowronekJacob HarrisLanden Akers
QBMatthew StaffordJohn WolfordBryce PerkinsLuis Perez
RBCam Akers or Darrell Henderson Jr.Jake FunkKyren Williams, Raymond Calais, Trey Ragas, A.J. Rose

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionFirstSecondThirdFourth
DEA'Shawn RobinsonMarquise CopelandEarnest Brown IV
NTGreg GainesJonah WilliamsBobby Brown III
DTAaron DonaldMichael HoechtElijah Garcia
OLBJustin HollinsChris GarrettBenton WhitleyKeir Thomas
OLBLeonard FloydDaniel HardyTerrell LewisBrayden Thomas
ILBErnest JonesJake GervaseJacob HummelAnthony Hines III
ILBBobby WagnerChristian Rozeboom
LCBTroy HillRobert RochellDerion KendrickGrant Haley, Duron Lowe
RCBJalen RamseyDavid Long JrCobie DurantTyler Hall, Caesar Dancy-Williams
SSTaylor Rapp or Jordan FullerT.J. Carter JrJarion McVea
FSNick ScottTerrell BurgessRuss Yeast IIDaniel Isom

SPECIALISTS

Table inside Article
PositionFirstSecondThirdFourth
PRiley DixonCameron Dicker
KMatt Gay
HRiley Dixon
LSMatt Orzech
PRBrandon PowellCooper Kupp
KRBrandon PowellKyren Williams

