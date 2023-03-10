Rams release Leonard Floyd

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have released outside linebacker Leonard Floyd.

The 30-year-old Floyd produced 29 sacks, 59 QB hits and 184 total tackles across 50 career games (all starts) in three seasons with L.A. He had at least nine sacks in each of those three seasons, highlighted by a career-high 10.5 in his first season in the horns in 2020.

Floyd posted a team-high nine sacks, plus 59 total tackles, while starting all 17 games in 2022. In 2021, he had 9.5 sacks, a career-high 70 total tackles and an interception in 17 games while helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

Free agency, and the NFL new league year, begins Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. pacific time. Teams may begin negotiating with agents of players who are unrestricted free agents from 9 a.m. pacific time Monday, March 13, until 12:59:59 p.m. pacific time on Wednesday, March 15.