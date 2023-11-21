Rams DB Ahkello Witherspoon on the experience gained throughout his career & the leadership role he has taken on in his first season in Horns | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 110

The Rams are coming off a home win over the Seattle Seahawks to climb to 4-6, and in that victory, the corner across the field from Witherspoon collected his first interception. The latest chapter in Derion Kendrick's tumultuous 2023 was a return to the starting lineup and what head coach Sean McVay called his best game yet.

Having been through the trials and tribulations of life as a cornerback in the NFL, Witherspoon's mentorship has proven to be a valuable resource in riding out those peaks and valleys.

"That's what I'm able to give him is just my learning experience," Witherspoon said of Kendrick. "And just letting him know that there's a way to endure these types of times, and it's by being committed and working hard and never doubting yourself, questioning yourself. And he has that naturally, but it's just good to be reminded."

Next up for the Rams, the 2-9 Arizona Cardinals, Sunday in Glendale. As we anticipate Week 12 and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, we invite you to get to know Witherspoon even better on Rams Revealed. We discuss his family roots in Los Angeles and Inglewood, why the Rams were a good fit for his unconventional approach, his not-so-hidden musical gifts, and of course, set a meal plan for this week's feast.