Rams RB Kyren Williams details his first snaps on offense & what the future holds for him in L.A. | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 94

The rookie running back suffered an ankle injury on the season's first kick return and has been on injured reserve since. He was finally able to debut in the Rams backfield against the Cardinals, playing 16 snaps on offense, taking his first NFL carry for 9 yards and catching all three of his targets for another 30 yards through the air.

"Literally, since I was five years old, she knew what I wanted to do," Williams said of his mother, Taryn, who was in attendance at SoFi Stadium last Sunday. "And I was able to finally accomplish that."

Now that he's found his footing, Williams has the potential for explosive growth within the Rams organization – both in the second half of this season and into the future.

His ambitions include a mastery of Sean McVay's offense and eventually a leadership role within the locker room.

"That's something I can't wait for in my years to come," the 22-year old said on this week's Rams Revealed. "I cannot wait to start talking like Coach McVay, start talking like Matthew, start talking like Coop. It's not English, it's football."

The fifth-round selection out of Notre Dame was known for his football IQ in South Bend, where his Fighting Irish teammates voted him a captain – something he aspires to in the NFL, as well.

"100 percent. And it's nothing that I try to do," Williams said of his leadership style. "It's not like I go out there… try to be the biggest motivator that I can be. No, it's just – bro, when I say I love this game, I really love this game."