Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams S Russ Yeast on the athleticism that runs in his family & teammates that have helped him grow his rookie season | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 95

Nov 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

Who is the best athlete in the family?

"My sister," admits Russ Yeast, the 23-year old Rams safety. "There's nothing that I can do that she can't."

Russ and his younger sibling, Kiyah, are the children of Craig and Tori Yeast, former University of Kentucky letter winners. Craig set SEC receiving records before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1999 at the outset of his nine-year NFL career. Tori (Tillman) played hoops at UK.

Russ was an All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2021 at Kansas State where he tied for the Big 12 lead with four interceptions. He played the first four years of his career and graduated from Louisville.

But it's Kiyah, a junior member of the Cardinals track team, who gets his nod for most athletic Yeast.

"I think everybody in the family would say the same thing," the Rams rookie says.

He'll be away from his loved ones this Thanksgiving, preparing for a trip to Kansas City to face the AFC-leading Chiefs.

Yeast has become a core contributor on special teams for the 2022 Rams, but last week, he also factored into the defensive game plan as L.A.'s third safety.

russ-yeast-saints

He says veteran Nick Scott, a fellow seventh-round selection, has been a mentor. And Yeast would very much like to emulate Scott's path from rookie specialist to NFL starter.

For more on Yeast's background, including his reaction to former college teammate Tutu Atwell's first professional touchdown, join us for a Thanksgiving edition of Rams Revealed. The player profile show is available each week on YouTube as well as your preferred podcast platform.

