Rams P Riley Dixon details his first season in horns & impactful performance against the Chiefs | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 96

Dixon is now 2-for-2 on the season throwing the rock, good for 18 yards and a pair of first downs. And since I looked it up, his 118.7 passer rating would lead the league (if he qualified).

"I've always loved the fakes," the Syracuse product said of the best feeling a punter can experience in the course of a game. "(But) for me the biggest thing is being able to pin an opponent deep. Making the Chiefs go first-and-96, there… Seeing the reaction from the team, seeing the energy that puts into the defense and the special teams, just giving the guys a spark is what I've always loved."

On this week's Rams Revealed, we take a deep dive into the art of punting with Dixon. From load management to game ball preparation. From filling Johnny Hekker's shoes within the organization to the team-wide My Cause, My Cleats effort this Sunday against the Seahawks.