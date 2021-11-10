Rams partner with Rocket Mortgage for refurbishment project at U.S. VETS Inglewood

Each year, the NFL extends its appreciation of the military community through the Salute to Service initiative, a year-round effort to honor, empower, and connect service members, veterans and their families. The campaign is grounded in deep partnership with nonprofits and organizations that support the military community.

As part of the Rams' Salute to Service efforts last week, the team partnered with Rocket Mortgage for a refurbishment project at U.S. VETS Inglewood.

"It's a great thing that they've come here to support the veterans and celebrate the veterans," said a U.S. VETS Inglewood resident. "There's nothing better to me, as a veteran, to see other entities come here and help our veterans. It's a morale booster and it's a joy to see other people embracing us."

Rams Legends Todd Lyght and Harold Jackson, team mascot Rampage, Rams Cheerleaders and front office staff joined volunteers and U.S. VETS staff to refurbish, update and redecorate the dining hall. The Rams and Rocket Mortgage provided new tables, chairs, trash cans, trays, light bulbs, and more to spruce up the dining hall.

The refurbished dining hall was unveiled to the veterans with a "Camo Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony". Todd Lyght and Harold Jackson cut the ribbon before Rams staff members served lunch to the veterans, their families and community supporters.

"We are really excited about our partnership here with Rocket Mortgage and LA Rams," Jessica Gholson, U.S. VETS Inglewood Program Director, said during the ceremony. "Enjoy the food, enjoy the tables and enjoy this moment as we go into Veterans Day."

This is the second year the Rams have engaged in a refurbishment project at U.S. VETS Inglewood. In 2019, the Rams provided new furniture and painted the facility's recreation room.

"It means the world to me to be able to help these veterans," said Gholson. "My father was a U.S. Army veteran so I'm deeply connected to this purpose. I'm here to do all that I can to further support our veterans who have experienced homelessness at some point in their lives and help them regain their independence back into our community."

U.S. VETS Inglewood is the inaugural U.S. VETS site and aims to support successful transitions of military veterans and their families through the provision of housing, counseling and career development.