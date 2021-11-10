Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams partner with Rocket Mortgage for refurbishment project at U.S. VETS Inglewood

Nov 10, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Tatum Texada

Each year, the NFL extends its appreciation of the military community through the Salute to Service initiative, a year-round effort to honor, empower, and connect service members, veterans and their families. The campaign is grounded in deep partnership with nonprofits and organizations that support the military community.

As part of the Rams' Salute to Service efforts last week, the team partnered with Rocket Mortgage for a refurbishment project at U.S. VETS Inglewood.

"It's a great thing that they've come here to support the veterans and celebrate the veterans," said a U.S. VETS Inglewood resident. "There's nothing better to me, as a veteran, to see other entities come here and help our veterans. It's a morale booster and it's a joy to see other people embracing us."

Rams Legends Todd Lyght and Harold Jackson, team mascot Rampage, Rams Cheerleaders and front office staff joined volunteers and U.S. VETS staff to refurbish, update and redecorate the dining hall. The Rams and Rocket Mortgage provided new tables, chairs, trash cans, trays, light bulbs, and more to spruce up the dining hall.

The refurbished dining hall was unveiled to the veterans with a "Camo Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony". Todd Lyght and Harold Jackson cut the ribbon before Rams staff members served lunch to the veterans, their families and community supporters.

"We are really excited about our partnership here with Rocket Mortgage and LA Rams," Jessica Gholson, U.S. VETS Inglewood Program Director, said during the ceremony. "Enjoy the food, enjoy the tables and enjoy this moment as we go into Veterans Day."

This is the second year the Rams have engaged in a refurbishment project at U.S. VETS Inglewood. In 2019, the Rams provided new furniture and painted the facility's recreation room.

"It means the world to me to be able to help these veterans," said Gholson. "My father was a U.S. Army veteran so I'm deeply connected to this purpose. I'm here to do all that I can to further support our veterans who have experienced homelessness at some point in their lives and help them regain their independence back into our community."

U.S. VETS Inglewood is the inaugural U.S. VETS site and aims to support successful transitions of military veterans and their families through the provision of housing, counseling and career development.

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

PHOTOS: Rams & Rocket Mortgage team up to refurbish dining hall at US VETS-Inglewood

Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage and front office staff helped to beautify the dining hall at U.S. VETS Inglewood in partnership with Rocket Mortgage using new tables, chairs and more. Take a look at photos from the day!

E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6628
1 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2449
2 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2411
3 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2614
4 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2212
5 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6649
6 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6086
7 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2178
8 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2400
9 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6643
10 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6574
11 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2490
12 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6764
13 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_7003
14 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6666
15 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2564
16 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2540
17 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_7063
18 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2377
19 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6827
20 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2623
21 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2493
22 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2533
23 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2640
24 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2347
25 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_7037
26 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6525
27 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6801
28 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2463
29 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2268
30 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6446
31 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6428
32 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6726
33 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2582
34 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6270
35 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2287
36 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_5997
37 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6033
38 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6701
39 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6546
40 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_7014
41 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6599
42 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6823
43 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_2334
44 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6337
45 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6495
46 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6216
47 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6797
48 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6943
49 / 49
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams team up with Top Chef Steve Samson to raise nearly $250,000 to tackle hunger in Los Angeles County

In its sixth year, the Taste of the Rams virtual event brought together 500 hunger-relief advocates and raised nearly $250,000 to benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
news

NFL Green teaming up with local schools and YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles for Super Bowl project to help children

Local K-12 schools are invited to participate in a Super Bowl project that puts books, sports equipment, and school supplies into the hands of students in underserved communities.
news

Rams partner with CLUBWAKA to host kickball tournament for combat veterans at SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium's field had a new look last Thursday, featuring three bases and a home plate for an adult kickball tournament hosted by the Rams in partnership with Merging Vets & Players (MVP) and CLUBWAKA (World Adult Kickball Association).
news

Rams Hall of Fame Finalist Torry Holt leads virtual Cleats for Character assembly for Leadership Military Academy and student-athletes

As part of the Rams' Salute to Service Week efforts, the team hosted a virtual "Cleats for Character" assembly for the Leadership Military Academy and 11 other high school football programs throughout Los Angeles. 
news

Rams and American Red Cross help local students personalize holiday cards of appreciation for service members and veterans

Building on a longstanding partnership with American Red Cross, the Rams visited two local elementary schools to help students personalize holiday cards of appreciation for active-duty military members and veterans.
news

United Way of Greater Los Angeles raises close to $900,000 to fight poverty during inaugural WalkUnitedLA, a family 5K at SoFi Stadium

Hosted at the new home of the Los Angeles Rams, WalkUnitedLA funds raised will support United Way's efforts to break the cycles of poverty through homelessness and housing, education and economic opportunity initiatives. 
news

Jalen Ramsey teams up with The Athletes' Corner & Feeding America® to help feed families in Los Angeles

For every interception, sack, and forced fumble recorded by the Rams defense this season, 5,000 meals* will be provided to food banks in LA.
news

Rams and Giffords host roundtable conversation with Community Violence Intervention workers at SoFi Stadium

To support gun violence prevention efforts in our communities, the Rams and Giffords hosted a roundtable with Community Violence Intervention workers at SoFi Stadium
news

Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties host Fourth Annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes"

The Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties teamed up to host the "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions.
news

Rams and EVERFI create virtual mental health series for LA region students

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with EVERFI's Character Playbook to kick off the first installment of a virtual Mental Health Series for 575 students in the LA region. 
news

Rams launch flag football league for Los Angeles Unified students, surprise students with jerseys and equipment

The Rams have partnered with Beyond the Bell (BTB) to launch a flag football league for LAUSD middle school students. The Rams are providing reversible jerseys to 5,028 students at 110 LAUSD middle schools.
Advertising