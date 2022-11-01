Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams rookie RB Ronnie Rivers talks about the influence of his dad & getting to the NFL | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 92

Nov 01, 2022 at 03:00 PM

The son of a NFL running back, and arriving on a Super Bowl XXXIII Sunday in 1999, it could be said that Ronnie Rivers was born for this.

His father, Ron, spent much of his career in Detroit, backing up Barry Sanders. In fact, the summer after Ronnie was born, the league's four-time leading rusher announced his retirement. And the ensuing 1999 campaign would prove to be Rivers' last as a Lion, as he accumulated a career-best 468 scrimmage yards.

The following spring, the New England Patriots used the 199th selection of the 2000 draft on a prospect out of Michigan who has become the greatest quarterback of all time.

ronnie-rivers-thumb

Rivers, a 23-year-old Rams rookie coming off his first NFL start at tailback, quite literally grew up watching Tom Brady. Now he's set to travel to Tampa Bay to face the future Hall of Famer in the twilight of his career (we assume).

The elder Rivers is still the second-leading rusher in Fresno State football history. His son, Ronnie, rewrote the same program's record books in just about every category. The two spar frequently over their collegiate accomplishments.

"Ronnie Rivers for sure. We go back and forth all the time," Ronnie said when asked who the better Bulldog back was. "Any time I'm around my dad, we're always joking about that."

But despite the pedigree, the younger Rivers followed in his father's footsteps in another regard.The path to professionalism for the Rivers men has been as undrafted free agents.

Ronnie did not hear his name called during draft weekend 2022. Instead, he spent the summer with the Arizona Cardinals before being released during training camp. After a short week in Seattle this August, he was without a roster spot until mid-September when Los Angeles signed the former Bulldog to the practice squad.

He's been promoted to the active roster in each of the team's last two contests, in which he's accumulated his first catch, carry, start, win, and defeat – all of which he discusses on this week's Rams Revealed.

We invite you to check out our player profile, available on YouTube and your favorite podcast platforms.

Rivers and the Rams kick off Week 9 against the Bucs on CBS at 1:25 p.m. PST.

Related Content

news

First Look: Rams head to Tampa Bay to take on Buccaneers in first of three road games in November

An early preview of Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 9

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 9 road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

McVay: Cooper Kupp dealing with tissue swelling in ankle, but expected to play vs. Bucs

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on wide receiver Cooper Kupp as the team begins preparing for Week 9 against the Buccaneers.

news

Tras nueva caída de los Rams ante los 49ers, Sean McVay admite decepción, pero afirma: "Aquí es cuando te pones a prueba"

Tras nueva caída de los Rams de Los Angeles ante los 49ers de San Francisco, Sean McVay admite decepción, pero afirma: "Aquí es cuando te pones a prueba"

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Leonard Floyd react to 31-14 loss to 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and linebacker Bobby Wagner's postgame press conferences following the team's 31-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 31-14

Rams grab early lead 49ers pull away in the second half.

news

Cam Akers, Lance McCutcheon and Bobby Brown III among Rams' inactives for Week 8 vs. 49ers

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

news

"Sin miedo al fracaso": los Rams, más saludables esta vez, esperan a unos 49ers que no contarán con Deebo Samuel

Nueve meses después del histórico triunfo en el Juego de Campeonato contra los 49ers de San Francisco, los Rams de Los Angeles quieren probar que son mejores de lo que han mostrado luego de seis partidos.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 8

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 8 regular season game against the 49ers, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-49ers in Week 8

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury report 10/28: Brandon Powell questionable but expected to play vs. 49ers; no injury designations for Brian Allen, Cobie Durant and Darrell Henderson Jr.

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising