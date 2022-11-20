John Wolford, Brian Allen and Travin Howard among among Rams' inactives for Week 11 at Saints

NEW ORLEANS – Quarterback John Wolford (neck), center Brian Allen (thumb) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Saints at the Caesars Superdome (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).
Allen and Howard were already ruled out in advance of the contest, while Wolford entered the game as questionable.
Also inactive for Los Angeles are cornerback Shaun Jolly, defensive lineman Jonah Williams and recently-signed offensive lineman Zach Thomas.
For the Saints, the players who were already ruled out on Friday's injury report are inactive.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB John Wolford
LB Travin Howard
CB Shaun Jolly
C Brian Allen
DL Jonah Williams
OL Zachary Thomas
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
DE Marcus Davenport
S J.T. Gray
LT James Hurst
RB Mark Ingram II
DE Cameron Jordan
CB Marshon Lattimore
LB Pete Werner
