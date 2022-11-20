Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

John Wolford, Brian Allen and Travin Howard among among Rams' inactives for Week 11 at Saints

Nov 20, 2022 at 08:53 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

NEW ORLEANS – Quarterback John Wolford (neck), center Brian Allen (thumb) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Saints at the Caesars Superdome (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

Allen and Howard were already ruled out in advance of the contest, while Wolford entered the game as questionable.

Also inactive for Los Angeles are cornerback Shaun Jolly, defensive lineman Jonah Williams and recently-signed offensive lineman Zach Thomas.

For the Saints, the players who were already ruled out on Friday's injury report are inactive.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB John Wolford

LB Travin Howard

CB Shaun Jolly

C Brian Allen

DL Jonah Williams

OL Zachary Thomas

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

DE Marcus Davenport

S J.T. Gray

LT James Hurst

RB Mark Ingram II

DE Cameron Jordan

CB Marshon Lattimore

LB Pete Werner

ROSTER PHOTOS: 2022 Rams 53-man roster

New additions and new numbers — get to know the 2022 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster.

1 - WR Allen Robinson II
1 / 120

1 - WR Allen Robinson II

roster gallery 16x9-1
2 / 120
2 - CB Troy Hill
3 / 120

2 - CB Troy Hill

roster gallery 16x9-2
4 / 120
3 - RB Cam Akers
5 / 120

3 - RB Cam Akers

roster gallery 16x9-3
6 / 120
4 - DB Jordan Fuller
7 / 120

4 - DB Jordan Fuller

roster gallery 16x9-4
8 / 120
5 - DB Jalen Ramsey
9 / 120

5 - DB Jalen Ramsey

roster gallery 16x9-5
10 / 120
6 - CB Derion Kendrick
11 / 120

6 - CB Derion Kendrick

roster gallery 16x9-6
12 / 120
8 - K Matt Gay
13 / 120

8 - K Matt Gay

roster gallery 16x9-7
14 / 120
9 - QB Matthew Stafford
15 / 120

9 - QB Matthew Stafford

roster gallery 16x9-8
16 / 120
10 - WR Cooper Kupp
17 / 120

10 - WR Cooper Kupp

roster gallery 16x9-9
18 / 120
11 - P Riley Dixon
19 / 120

11 - P Riley Dixon

roster gallery 16x9-10
20 / 120
12 - WR Van Jefferson
21 / 120

12 - WR Van Jefferson

roster gallery 16x9-11
22 / 120
13 - QB John Wolford
23 / 120

13 - QB John Wolford

roster gallery 16x9-12
24 / 120
14 - CB Cobie Durant
25 / 120

14 - CB Cobie Durant

roster gallery 16x9-14
26 / 120
15 - WR Tutu Atwell
27 / 120

15 - WR Tutu Atwell

roster gallery 16x9-14
28 / 120
16 - QB Bryce Perkins
29 / 120

16 - QB Bryce Perkins

roster gallery 16x9-15
30 / 120
18 - WR Ben Skowronek
31 / 120

18 - WR Ben Skowronek

roster gallery 16x9-16
32 / 120
19 - WR Brandon Powell
33 / 120

19 - WR Brandon Powell

roster gallery 16x9-17
34 / 120
21 - S Russ Yeast
35 / 120

21 - S Russ Yeast

2022-roster-gallery-russ-yeast
36 / 120
22 - DB David Long Jr.
37 / 120

22 - DB David Long Jr.

roster gallery 16x9-18
38 / 120
23 - RB Kyren Williams
39 / 120

23 - RB Kyren Williams

roster gallery 16x9-23
40 / 120
24 - DB Taylor Rapp
41 / 120

24 - DB Taylor Rapp

roster gallery 16x9-20
42 / 120
27 - RB Darrell Henderson Jr.
43 / 120

27 - RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

roster gallery 16x9-22
44 / 120
31 - DB Robert Rochell
45 / 120

31 - DB Robert Rochell

roster gallery 16x9-23
46 / 120
32 - ILB Travin Howard
47 / 120

32 - ILB Travin Howard

roster gallery 16x9-32
48 / 120
33 - DB Nick Scott
49 / 120

33 - DB Nick Scott

roster gallery 16x9-24
50 / 120
35 - ILB Jake Hummel
51 / 120

35 - ILB Jake Hummel

2022-roster-gallery-jake-hummel
52 / 120
36 - DB Grant Haley
53 / 120

36 - DB Grant Haley

roster gallery 16x9-36
54 / 120
37 - S Quentin Lake Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
55 / 120

37 - S Quentin Lake

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

roster gallery 16x9-37
56 / 120
38 - DB Shaun Jolly
57 / 120

38 - DB Shaun Jolly

roster gallery 16x9-38
58 / 120
42 - LS Matthew Orzech
59 / 120

42 - LS Matthew Orzech

roster gallery 16x9-26
60 / 120
43 - LB Jake Gervase
61 / 120

43 - LB Jake Gervase

roster gallery 16x9-43
62 / 120
45 - LB Bobby Wagner
63 / 120

45 - LB Bobby Wagner

2022-roster-gallery-bobby-wagner
64 / 120
52 - LB Terrell Lewis
65 / 120

52 - LB Terrell Lewis

roster gallery 16x9-52
66 / 120
53 - LB Ernest Jones
67 / 120

53 - LB Ernest Jones

roster gallery 16x9-53
68 / 120
54 - LB Leonard Floyd
69 / 120

54 - LB Leonard Floyd

roster gallery 16x9-32
70 / 120
55 - OC Brian Allen
71 / 120

55 - OC Brian Allen

roster gallery 16x9-33
72 / 120
56 - LB Christian Rozeboom
73 / 120

56 - LB Christian Rozeboom

roster gallery 16x9-34
74 / 120
58 - LB Justin Hollins
75 / 120

58 - LB Justin Hollins

roster gallery 16x9-35
76 / 120
61 - OT AJ Arcuri
77 / 120

61 - OT AJ Arcuri

roster galler 16x9-61
78 / 120
62 - G Jeremiah Kolone
79 / 120

62 - G Jeremiah Kolone

roster gallery 16x9-62
80 / 120
63 - G Oday Aboushi
81 / 120

63 - G Oday Aboushi

roster gallery 16x9-63
82 / 120
64 - C Matt Skura
83 / 120

64 - C Matt Skura

roster gallery 16x9-64
84 / 120
65 - OG Coleman Shelton
85 / 120

65 - OG Coleman Shelton

roster gallery 16x9-37
86 / 120
67 - OT Chandler Brewer
87 / 120

67 - OT Chandler Brewer

roster gallery 16x9-67
88 / 120
68 - OT Ty Nsekhe
89 / 120

68 - OT Ty Nsekhe

roster gallery 16x9-68
90 / 120
71 - OT Bobby Evans
91 / 120

71 - OT Bobby Evans

roster gallery 16x9-39
92 / 120
73 - G David Edwards
93 / 120

73 - G David Edwards

roster gallery 16x9-41
94 / 120
79 - OT Rob Havenstein
95 / 120

79 - OT Rob Havenstein

roster gallery 16x9-43
96 / 120
82 - WR Lance McCutcheon
97 / 120

82 - WR Lance McCutcheon

roster gallery 16x9-44
98 / 120
86 - TE Kendall Blanton
99 / 120

86 - TE Kendall Blanton

roster gallery 16x9-86
100 / 120
87 - TE Jacob Harris
101 / 120

87 - TE Jacob Harris

2022-roster-gallery-jacob-harris
102 / 120
88 - TE Brycen Hopkins
103 / 120

88 - TE Brycen Hopkins

roster gallery 16x9-45
104 / 120
89 - TE Tyler Higbee
105 / 120

89 - TE Tyler Higbee

roster gallery 16x9-89
106 / 120
91 - DT Greg Gaines
107 / 120

91 - DT Greg Gaines

roster gallery 16x9-47
108 / 120
92 - DT Jonah Williams
109 / 120

92 - DT Jonah Williams

roster gallery 16x9-48
110 / 120
93 - DT Marquise Copeland
111 / 120

93 - DT Marquise Copeland

roster gallery 16x9-49
112 / 120
94 - DT A'Shawn Robinson
113 / 120

94 - DT A'Shawn Robinson

roster gallery 16x9-50
114 / 120
95 - DT Bobby Brown III Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner
115 / 120

95 - DT Bobby Brown III

Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner

roster gallery 16x9-95
116 / 120
97 - DT Michael Hoecht
117 / 120

97 - DT Michael Hoecht

roster gallery 16x9-52
118 / 120
99 - DT Aaron Donald
119 / 120

99 - DT Aaron Donald

roster gallery 16x9-53
120 / 120
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams contarán con Matthew Stafford en el Superdome para un duelo de equipos plagados de jugadores lesionados contra Saints

Proteger a su quarterback que recién salió del protocolo de conmoción y generar balones perdidos son algunas claves para que los Rams de Los Ángeles salga de la racha perdedora sobre los Saints de New Orleans

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Saints

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 11 regular season road game against the New Orleans Saints, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Saints

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media ahead of Sunday's Week 11 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

news

Rams sign OL Zachary Thomas to active roster

The Los Angeles Rams have signed offensive lineman Zachary Thomas to their active roster.

news

Injury Report 11/18: Brian Allen and Travin Howard ruled out for Week 11 at Saints; A'Shawn Robinson questionable; Matthew Stafford clears concussion protocol

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 11 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

news

Rams look to take next step forward in Week 11 vs. the Saints | Game Preview

As the Los Angeles Rams head back to New Orleans to face the Saints for the first time since the 2018 NFC Championship, J.B. Long details how wide receiver Cooper Kupp's injury may affect the offense on Sunday and which players may be auditioning to play a bigger role the rest of the way.

news

"That's got to be done by committee": Collective effort needed from Rams receivers to make up for absence of Cooper Kupp

A player of Cooper Kupp's caliber can't be replaced. The Rams wide receivers will have to do their best as a group to try to make up for him being sidelined by an ankle injury.

news

From the Podium: Saints, Week 11

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner, wide receiver Allen Robinson II, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 11 road game against the Saints.

news

Kyren Williams: "I just feel so happy (and) blessed that I was able to be out there and play football again"

After an unlucky start to his rookie season, Rams running back Kyren Williams finally returned from injury in Week 10 against the Cardinals.

news

First Look: Rams travel to New Orleans to take on Saints in Week 11

An early preview of Sunday's Week 11 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

news

Rams RB Kyren Williams details his first snaps on offense & what the future holds for him in L.A. | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 94

Featured on Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams jumps into just how special Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals was to him and how he envisions his role with the Rams moving forward.

Advertising