Brian Allen, Travin Howard and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 18 at Seahawks 

Jan 08, 2023 at 12:08 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

SEATTLE – Center Brian Allen (calf), linebacker Travin Howard and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

Los Angeles' other inactives include wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf), cornerback Shaun Jolly and quarterback John Wolford.

For the Seahawks, guard Phil Haynes (ankle) is inactive after entering the game as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB John Wolford

WR Ben Skowronek

LB Travin Howard

CB Shaun Jolly

C Brian Allen

DT Aaron Donald

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

WR Penny Hart

CB Artie Burns

S Ryan Neal

LB Vi Jones

G Phil Haynes

DT Isaiah Mack

LB Joshua Onujiogu

