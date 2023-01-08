Brian Allen, Travin Howard and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 18 at Seahawks 

SEATTLE – Center Brian Allen (calf), linebacker Travin Howard and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).
Los Angeles' other inactives include wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf), cornerback Shaun Jolly and quarterback John Wolford.
For the Seahawks, guard Phil Haynes (ankle) is inactive after entering the game as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB John Wolford
WR Ben Skowronek
LB Travin Howard
CB Shaun Jolly
C Brian Allen
DT Aaron Donald
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
WR Penny Hart
CB Artie Burns
S Ryan Neal
LB Vi Jones
G Phil Haynes
DT Isaiah Mack
LB Joshua Onujiogu
