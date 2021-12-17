Rams-Seahawks postponed to Tuesday, December 21 at 4 p.m. pacific time

The NFL has postponed the Rams' Week 15 home game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium to Tuesday, December 21 at 4 p.m. pacific time.
The matchup, presented by Hyundai, will still be televised by FOX, and aired on the radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM, and in Spanish on Tu Liga 1330 AM.
Tickets purchased for the originally-scheduled Sunday game will still be honored for Tuesday's game. No refunds will be given for tickets purchased, but any fans who cannot make it are able to transfer or re-sell on Account Manager. Season Ticket Members can also donate on Account Manager.
For more information regarding the postponement, check out FAQs here.
If you are attending the game, plan to arrive early given local traffic on a weeknight. Fans are encouraged to enter SoFi Stadium at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff to ensure efficient entry. The Pink Zone lot will open at 11 a.m; all other parking lots will open at 12:00 p.m. pacific time. All gates will open at 2:00 p.m. pacific time.
Additionally, as a reminder, LA County Department of Health released new protocols for outdoor mega events that will be effective for this game. The new COVID-19 testing policies change the timing of tests for non-vaccinated attendees and the age requirements for vaccination or a negative test. Beginning Tuesday, all Rams home game attendees ages 5 and older are required to provide proof of full vaccination, a negative antigen test within 24 hours of the event, or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event.
Attendees can get tested on-site at SoFi Stadium at their own expense for $59. Testing will be available near Entry 5 and Entry 9 starting at 12 p.m. pacific time, and may take over 30 minutes for a result, so be sure to arrive early if you need to be tested in case of long lines.
Click here to purchase tickets for Rams-Seahawks. For additional key Rams gameday info, click here.