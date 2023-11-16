Know before you go: Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 11 'Salute to Service' matchup, presented by QuidelOrtho, on Sunday, November 19 at 1:25 p.m. PT. Salute to Service is the NFL's year-round commitment to honor, empower, and connect with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. Since 2011, the NFL's Salute to Service efforts have raised more than $66 million for the league's military nonprofit partners.

In its second year as a gameday sponsor, QuidelOrtho is proud to be the official At-Home COVID test of the Los Angeles Rams.

Leading up to the Rams-Seahawks matchup, the team hosted a series of military appreciation efforts including organizing a Merging Vets & Players event at Topgolf, joining local students to decorate holiday cards for service members in partnership with American Red Cross' Holiday for Heroes, supporting US Vets in Inglewood with a furniture donation in partnership with Living Spaces, surprising a veteran as a 2023 Rams pLAymaker and hosting a youth football clinic in partnership with National Military Family Association and The Salvation Army.

The Rams' gameday at SoFi Stadium will feature on-field and in-stadium moments that honor service members, veterans and their families. Visit www.therams.com/gameday for gameday information. Below you will find highlights of Sunday's game.

RAMS HONOR SERVICE MEMBERS, VETERANS & THEIR FAMILIES THROUGH ON-FIELD & IN-STADIUM MOMENTS

Salute to Service Rally Towels: Rams partner QuidelOrtho will provide Salute to Service rally towels for the first 50,000 fans in attendance at all gates, while supplies last.

Rams partner will provide for the first 50,000 fans in attendance at all gates, while supplies last. Halftime: In partnership with nonprofit Shelter to Soldier, the Rams will hold a retirement ceremony for service dog and cancer-fighter Cooper Pupp , whose adoption and training was sponsored by the team in 2019 when the Rams helped facilitate Pupp's adoption by United States Army veteran Brandon Shelton . During the on-field ceremony, Shelter to Soldier founder Graham Bloem will announce a new service dog adoptee – also sponsored by the Rams – for Shelton and fans will have the opportunity to vote on the puppy's name. In addition, eight military veterans and their service dogs will be recognized on the field in the south end zone prior to the ceremony. To learn more about Cooper Pupp and his adoption journey, click here. Shelter to Soldier adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and other injuries associated with traumatic service experiences. Sunday's adoption will mark the team's third Shelter to Service adoption. The newly adopted dog's name will be announced during the third quarter.

will get fans on their feet and kick off the game as the honorary Rampede Captain. Military Hero of the Game: Navy veteran Evan Ramirez will be recognized during an on-field moment in the first quarter. Ramirez's military journey spanned 21 years, proudly serving as a Navy Search and Rescue Aircrewman for nine years and a Navy SEAL for 12 years. Ramirez operated with multiple SEAL teams and Helicopter squadrons, where he was deployed to multiple locations in Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. His last command was with Naval Special Warfare's Advanced Training Command where he was the Senior Enlisted Advisor of the NSW Combatives Program.

Building on Anheuser-Busch's over 13-year commitment to Folds of Honor, nationwide throughout this football season, Bud Light has committed to a $3 million donation to the Folds of Honor's First Responder Scholarship Fund. During pregame on the field at 12:35 p.m. PT, Bud Light will present a $10,000 check to a deserving first responder, raising awareness for the new First Responder Scholarship program which ensure that families who have sacrificed for the country receive the education and opportunities they deserve. Legend of the Game: Rams Legend Steven Jackson will be recognized on the field and featured in the "Rams Iconic" segment, presented by 1800 Tequila, on the Infinity Screen during the third quarter. Jackson's father served in the United States Marines. Jackson has participated in USO (United Service Organizations) tours to visit military members overseas.

The Rams will provide a service member with a reenlistment opportunity on the field in the south end zone at 11:00 a.m. PT. Infinity Screen Recognition: The names of select Season Ticket Members who are members of the military community will be highlighted on the Infinity Screen during an in-game moment.

The names of select Season Ticket Members who are members of the military community will be highlighted on the Infinity Screen during an in-game moment. Pregame Performance: The USC (University of Southern California) Trojan Marching Band will showcase a throwback hip hop performance on the field at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Rams Legend will sign autographs in the East Plaza of YouTube Theater from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT for select military community members and their families who are Season Ticket Members. Crown Royal Purple Bag Project: Fans over 21 are encouraged to visit Lower American Airlines Plaza to help create care packages for active duty military members from 11:00 a.m. PT through kickoff.

Fans over 21 are encouraged to visit Lower American Airlines Plaza to help create care packages for active duty military members from 11:00 a.m. PT through kickoff. SoFi Tailgate for the Troops: The Rams and SoFi , the digital personal finance company, will invite veterans and service members in attendance to join a "thank you" tailgate activation featuring prizes, food and drinks, a custom key cutting station and the opportunity to enter the SoFi VA Sweepstakes. The tailgate will take place in the SoFi Member Lounge located inside SoFi Circle on Level 4 from 11:00 a.m. PT through kickoff. Rams Legend Stedman Bailey will make an appearance from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT.

Select Season Ticket Members who are active or veteran military members will receive an exclusive Salute to Service Challenge Coin. Exclusive Merchandise: The team will celebrate the military community with exclusive Salute to Service merchandise including a Rams-branded t-shirt, hoodie and hat. In addition, fans in attendance will have the opportunity to purchase an in-stadium exclusive Rams-Seahawks match-up pin, at The Equipment Room on Level 4 South, while stock lasts.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLAZA TO FEATURE PREGAME ACTIVITIES FOR FANS

Special Performance: Official DJ of the Los Angeles Clippers and LA native DJ Dense will perform a set for fans in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. PT through kickoff.

Official DJ of the Los Angeles Clippers and LA native will perform a set for fans in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. PT through kickoff. Early Entry Special: $5 beer specials at the Bud Light Backyard will be available in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT.

$5 beer specials at the Bud Light Backyard will be available in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT. Other Activities for Fans: Visit www.therams.com/game-day/pregame-activities to learn more about pregame activities for fans including Rams Ramp'd Up, Rams Land kids zone, the Toyota Prize Wheel and more.

Arrive Early: Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff through various means of transportation. Parking lots open four (4) hours before kickoff and entries open two (2) hours before kickoff. Guests should check their mobile tickets for recommended stadium entry.

Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff through various means of transportation. Parking lots open four (4) hours before kickoff and entries open two (2) hours before kickoff. Parking & Transportation: Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots open four (4) hours prior to kickoff and are only available for advance purchases.

Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots open four (4) hours prior to kickoff and are only available for advance purchases. Mobile Ticketing: All Los Angeles Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Guests are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium for the most efficient entry. Pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet.

Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet. Food Trucks: For fans arriving before gates open, there will be food trucks located south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park from 8:00 a.m. PT through kickoff. (Note: Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside SoFi Stadium.)

For fans arriving before gates open, there will be food trucks located south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park from 8:00 a.m. PT through kickoff. (Note: Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside SoFi Stadium.) Clear Bag: Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit **NFL.com/allclear** for more information.

Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit **NFL.com/allclear** for more information. Security, Entry, Wayfinding: Through the Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats.

Through the Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats. Cashless Transactions : SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted.

: SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted. Uber Eats at SoFi Stadium: SoFi Stadium and Uber's online food ordering and delivery platform, Uber Eats, recently announced a partnership to bring order-ahead concessions to fans at SoFi Stadium.

