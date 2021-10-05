Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Short turnaround from Week 4 to Week 5 gives Rams near-immediate opportunity to respond "the way that we expect to"

Oct 04, 2021 at 05:25 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – If there's a silver lining to the Rams' loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, it's that they won't have to think about it for very long.

With another divisional game in three days – the Seahawks in Seattle – they have no choice but to quickly shift their attention to their next opponent.

"Fortunately for us, we've got a chance on a short week to be able to respond the way that we expect to, the way that we want to, and that's exactly what we're going to do moving forward," Rams head coach Sean McVay said postgame.

For Rams quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, that process started Sunday night.

"I think it's easy when you have to turn the page so quickly," Stafford said. "The next thing I'm going to be looking at is... I'll finish looking at this one and then I'll be looking at Seattle as quickly as possible. I haven't played them as much as a lot of other guys in this locker room have played them, so I'll have some homework to do and make sure I'm up to speed, ready to go come Thursday."

Thursday will mark the second-straight game the Rams will face a quarterback who can make throws in the pocket or on the run, and use their legs to extend plays in Seattle's Russell Wilson, which could help them from a preparation standpoint as they learn from what worked and didn't work against Arizona's Kyler Murray.

"We'll see, but I hope that will help," Rams cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ said. "It's another game. We're going to focus on that, and on Thursday night, we're going to try to go get a win."

Rams linebacker ﻿Kenny Young﻿ kept things in perspective of the bigger, 18-week picture Sunday night.

It's Los Angeles first and only loss so far this season. L.A. gets a chance to respond with another game against a divisional opponent. And above all else, Young trusts the resolve of his teammates and isn't letting the one loss define how the next 14 weeks unfold.

"Honestly, if there's one thing I love about this team, no matter what happens, we always stay connected and no one ever flinches, and I think that speaks volumes about the character of the team," Young said. "Because it's easy just to wind up and try to go out and win a game, but how does it really look when things don't go your way? But that's what I'm most proud of the men that I know are in that (locker) room. They're going to bounce back, we're going to stay strong together, and it's a long season."

Meanwhile, Rams offensive lineman and team captain ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ embraces the chance to get things back on track in short order.

"It's one of those things that you got to relish moments like this," Whitworth said during a video conference Monday. "If you like playing NFL football, if you enjoy sports and competition, then you should love nothing more than an opportunity where you get humbled and you have a chance to respond. Anytime we're blessed with the opportunity to respond and it's not the last game of the year or a playoff game (where) you lost (and) your season's over, to me that's exciting."

Related Content

news

Los Cardinals ponen fin al dominio de los Rams y son líderes de la NFC

Arizona aprovecha errores de la ofensiva de Los Ángeles y corre con mucho éxito sobre la cancha de SoFi Stadium para la victoria de 37-20.
news

First Look: Rams head to Seattle for Thursday Night Football road game against Seahawks

An early preview of Thursday night's Week 5 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kenny Young, Van Jefferson, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey react to Rams' loss to Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Kenny Young, wide receiver Van Jefferson, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's postgame press conferences following their 37-20 loss to the Cardinals. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Cardinals 37-20

The Rams are dealt their first loss after falling to the Cardinals 37-20 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ogbo Okoronkwo active, Chris Garrett inactive for Rams-Cardinals

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 4 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 4 home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm.  
news

Las piernas de Kyler Murray, el desafío para los Rams en otro choque de invictos en SoFi

Si Los Ángeles puede vencer a Arizona por novena vez seguida bajo McVay el premio será la cima absoluta del Oeste y tal vez de toda la NFC
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Cardinals in Week 4

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media on Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Week 4 Preview: Rams kick off division play with undefeated showdown vs. Cardinals

In this week's preview, J.B. Long marvels at the stellar start to Cooper Kupp's season, examines how Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense can succeed against a formidable Cardinals defense, and looks at how Aaron Donald and the Rams defense can keep a red hot Kyler Murray in check.
news

Ultimate competitors Jalen Ramsey and DeAndre Hopkins meet again

The next chapter in the battles between cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins comes Sunday when the Rams host the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Cardinals prep heading into Sunday's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday media sessions as Los Angeles wraps up its preparation for Week 4 vs. the Arizona Cardinals. 
Advertising