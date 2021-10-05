Short turnaround from Week 4 to Week 5 gives Rams near-immediate opportunity to respond "the way that we expect to"

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – If there's a silver lining to the Rams' loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, it's that they won't have to think about it for very long.

With another divisional game in three days – the Seahawks in Seattle – they have no choice but to quickly shift their attention to their next opponent.

"Fortunately for us, we've got a chance on a short week to be able to respond the way that we expect to, the way that we want to, and that's exactly what we're going to do moving forward," Rams head coach Sean McVay said postgame.

For Rams quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, that process started Sunday night.

"I think it's easy when you have to turn the page so quickly," Stafford said. "The next thing I'm going to be looking at is... I'll finish looking at this one and then I'll be looking at Seattle as quickly as possible. I haven't played them as much as a lot of other guys in this locker room have played them, so I'll have some homework to do and make sure I'm up to speed, ready to go come Thursday."

Thursday will mark the second-straight game the Rams will face a quarterback who can make throws in the pocket or on the run, and use their legs to extend plays in Seattle's Russell Wilson, which could help them from a preparation standpoint as they learn from what worked and didn't work against Arizona's Kyler Murray.

"We'll see, but I hope that will help," Rams cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ said. "It's another game. We're going to focus on that, and on Thursday night, we're going to try to go get a win."

Rams linebacker ﻿Kenny Young﻿ kept things in perspective of the bigger, 18-week picture Sunday night.

It's Los Angeles first and only loss so far this season. L.A. gets a chance to respond with another game against a divisional opponent. And above all else, Young trusts the resolve of his teammates and isn't letting the one loss define how the next 14 weeks unfold.

"Honestly, if there's one thing I love about this team, no matter what happens, we always stay connected and no one ever flinches, and I think that speaks volumes about the character of the team," Young said. "Because it's easy just to wind up and try to go out and win a game, but how does it really look when things don't go your way? But that's what I'm most proud of the men that I know are in that (locker) room. They're going to bounce back, we're going to stay strong together, and it's a long season."

Meanwhile, Rams offensive lineman and team captain ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ embraces the chance to get things back on track in short order.