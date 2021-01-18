Rams sign 14 players to reserve/future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 14 players to reserve/future contracts, ensuring each of them a roster spot on the team this spring.
Each signee spent time on the Rams' practice squad this past season. They are:
- Defensive tackle Eric Banks
- Tight end Kendall Blanton
- Defensive tackle Marquise Copeland
- Defensive back Donte Deayon
- Guard Jamil Demby
- Defensive tackle Michael Hoecht
- Long snapper Colin Holba
- Wide receiver J.J. Koski
- Kicker Austin MacGinnis
- Defensive back Tyrique McGhee
- Quarterback Bryce Perkins
- Linebacker Christian Rozeboom
- Defensive end Jonah Williams
- Punter Brandon Wright