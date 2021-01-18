Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams sign 14 players to reserve/future contracts

Jan 18, 2021 at 12:34 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 14 players to reserve/future contracts, ensuring each of them a roster spot on the team this spring.

Each signee spent time on the Rams' practice squad this past season. They are:

  • Defensive tackle Eric Banks
  • Tight end Kendall Blanton
  • Defensive tackle Marquise Copeland
  • Defensive back Donte Deayon
  • Guard Jamil Demby
  • Defensive tackle Michael Hoecht
  • Long snapper Colin Holba
  • Wide receiver J.J. Koski
  • Kicker Austin MacGinnis
  • Defensive back Tyrique McGhee
  • Quarterback Bryce Perkins
  • Linebacker Christian Rozeboom
  • Defensive end Jonah Williams
  • Punter Brandon Wright

