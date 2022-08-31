Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams sign 16 players, plus International Pathway Program player Max Pircher to practice squad

Aug 31, 2022 at 12:10 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 16 players to their practice squad, plus International Pathway Program (IPP) player and offensive tackle Max Pircher.

All 17 players were in camp with the team; Pircher's status as an IPP player makes him exempt from the total count toward the practice squad.

Here is the Rams' practice squad, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union:

Click here to view the full roster.

