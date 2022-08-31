Rams sign 16 players, plus International Pathway Program player Max Pircher to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 16 players to their practice squad, plus International Pathway Program (IPP) player and offensive tackle Max Pircher.
All 17 players were in camp with the team; Pircher's status as an IPP player makes him exempt from the total count toward the practice squad.
Here is the Rams' practice squad:
- OT AJ Arcuri
- OT Chandler Brewer
- DE Earnest Brown IV
- TE Roger Carter Jr.
- DB TJ Carter
- DE T.J. Carter
- DT Elijah Garcia
- DB Dan Isom
- G Jeremiah Kolone
- TE Jared Pinkney
- RB Trey Ragas
- DE Brayden Thomas
- WR Austin Trammell
- DE Benton Whitley
- DB Grant Haley (exception)
- TE Jacob Harris (exception)
- OT Max Pircher (International Practice Player, exempt)