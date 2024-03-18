Rams sign DB Kamren Curl to 2-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams aren't done spending in free agency.
Los Angeles on Monday signed defensive back Kamren Curl to a 2-year deal.
Curl, 25, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (216th overall) out of Arkansas by the Washington Commanders in 2020, amassing 385 total tackles, 14 passes defensed, three interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while starting in 53 of 60 games played in his first four seasons.
In 2023, he recorded a career-high 115 total tackles while starting all 16 games he played in.