Rams sign DB Kamren Curl to 2-year deal

Mar 18, 2024 at 11:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams aren't done spending in free agency.

Los Angeles on Monday signed defensive back Kamren Curl to a 2-year deal.

curl-headshot-bio

Kamren Curl

# S

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 198 lbs
  • College: Arkansas

Curl, 25, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (216th overall) out of Arkansas by the Washington Commanders in 2020, amassing 385 total tackles, 14 passes defensed, three interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while starting in 53 of 60 games played in his first four seasons.

In 2023, he recorded a career-high 115 total tackles while starting all 16 games he played in.

