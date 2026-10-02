Rams waive wide receiver Xavier Smith

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The Rams on Friday waived wide receiver Xavier Smith.

Smith, 29, primarily served as the team's punt returner through the first three weeks of this season, and all throughout last season, also spending time in the role during his first season with the team in 2024. He averaged 9.4 yards per punt in 50 returns across 34 games played, with longs of 38 in 2024, 31 in 2025 and 19 this season.

While miscues on special teams in recent weeks have not fallen on Smith alone, he did have a costly one last Sunday night against the Broncos when he fielded the ball at the Rams' own goal line and returned it 10 yards with 14:08 remaining in the third quarter. The ensuing 3-and-out off of that steep starting field position in their own territory, and the Broncos returning the ensuing punt 28 yards to the Rams' 42, gave the Broncos what would be their best starting field position for an offensive series all game in a sequence of events that turned the momentum in Denver's favor.

Speaking with the media prior to Thursday's practice, Rams special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said Smith "has been consistent," but also that there had been no thought about replacing him as the team's punt returner. Given the time Smith punt in throughout training camp and into the regular season, Ventrone was confident Smith "would do the necessary things to be able to sustain at that position for us."