Rams sign kicker Kai Forbath

Oct 20, 2020 at 10:44 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that they have signed kicker Kai Forbath to their active roster off the Bears' practice squad.

Forbath, 33, has connected on 131 of his 151 career field goal attempts (86.8 percent). Last season, he spent four games with the Dallas Cowboys and made all 11 of his field goal attempts. He began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent signee with the Cowboys in 2011 and has also spent time with the New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Rams also announced that they have placed outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo (elbow) on injured reserve. Rams head coach Sean McVay said last week he expected Okoronkwo to miss 4-6 weeks.

