Rams sign kicker Kai Forbath

Forbath, 33, has connected on 131 of his 151 career field goal attempts (86.8 percent). Last season, he spent four games with the Dallas Cowboys and made all 11 of his field goal attempts. He began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent signee with the Cowboys in 2011 and has also spent time with the New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.