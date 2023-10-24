Rams sign K Lucas Havrisik

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams on Tuesday signed kicker Lucas Havrisik off the Browns' practice squad.

Prior to joining the Browns' practice squad in late August this year, Havrisik spent time with the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted out of the University of Arizona last year.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Havrisik had a tryout for the Colts during their rookie minicamp in 2022, had workouts with other teams throughout training camp before the Colts signed him to their practice squad to compete with Chase McLaughlin for the starting job last September. The job ultimately went to McLaughlin.

Havrisik made 34 of 53 field goal attempts and 73 of 78 extra point attempts across five seasons at Arizona. According to that same Indianapolis Star story, he was Arizona's long-range specialist – handling kickoffs and long field goal attempts while teammate Tyler Loop handled shorter field goal attempts.