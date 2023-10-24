Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams sign K Lucas Havrisik

Oct 24, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams on Tuesday signed kicker Lucas Havrisik off the Browns' practice squad.

Prior to joining the Browns' practice squad in late August this year, Havrisik spent time with the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted out of the University of Arizona last year.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Havrisik had a tryout for the Colts during their rookie minicamp in 2022, had workouts with other teams throughout training camp before the Colts signed him to their practice squad to compete with Chase McLaughlin for the starting job last September. The job ultimately went to McLaughlin.

Havrisik made 34 of 53 field goal attempts and 73 of 78 extra point attempts across five seasons at Arizona. According to that same Indianapolis Star story, he was Arizona's long-range specialist – handling kickoffs and long field goal attempts while teammate Tyler Loop handled shorter field goal attempts.

A native of Riverside, Havrisik finished his career with five 50-plus yard field goals, making him the only Wildcat to make more than three in their career in the last 25 years, per his school bio. He holds Arizona's program record for longest made field goal, converting from 57 yards twice.

