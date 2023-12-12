Rams sign long snapper Carson Tinker

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have signed long snapper Carson Tinker to their active roster.
Tinker is a familiar face for Los Angeles, having spent time on its practice squad late in the 2021 season.
The move comes in wake of long snapper Alex Ward – who has held that starting role all season – being placed on Injured Reserve after sustaining a stinger against the Ravens. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday the team was awaiting additional information on that injury, and that Ward was scheduled to see a specialist later that day.
During his seven-year NFL career, Tinker has appeared in 95 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-16, 2018), the Las Vegas Raiders (2021), and Seattle Seahawks (2022). He also has seen action in one postseason contest with the Seahawks last season.
Tinker originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2013.