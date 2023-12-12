Rams sign long snapper Carson Tinker

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have signed long snapper Carson Tinker to their active roster.

Tinker is a familiar face for Los Angeles, having spent time on its practice squad late in the 2021 season.

The move comes in wake of long snapper Alex Ward – who has held that starting role all season – being placed on Injured Reserve after sustaining a stinger against the Ravens. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday the team was awaiting additional information on that injury, and that Ward was scheduled to see a specialist later that day.

During his seven-year NFL career, Tinker has appeared in 95 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-16, 2018), the Las Vegas Raiders (2021), and Seattle Seahawks (2022). He also has seen action in one postseason contest with the Seahawks last season.