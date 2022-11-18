Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams sign OL Zachary Thomas to active roster

Nov 18, 2022 at 03:46 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – With injuries continuing to impact their offensive line, the Rams have made another addition to the group.

Los Angeles on Friday announced it has signed offensive lineman Zach Thomas to its Active Roster.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Thomas originally entered the NFL as a 2022 sixth-round draft pick (186th overall) by the Chicago Bears out of San Diego State. He started a total of 41 games during his time with the Aztecs, including starts at right tackle, left tackle, and right guard. Additionally, he played 1,444 snaps over his final two seasons and committed a total of three penalties.

Thomas was waived by Chicago during the final round of roster cuts entering this season, then re-signed to its practice squad, where he has spent his entire rookie season to this point.

Prior to Thomas' arrival, the Rams' injury situation along their offensive line entering Friday's practice had left them with six healthy players on the 53-man roster in that group. They currently have six on Injured Reserve, and a seventh – center Brian Allen – who is not on IR but also unable to play. Left guard David Edwards "had a setback," head coach Sean McVay said Friday, which prevented him from being activated off of IR and being available for Sunday's game against the Saints.

