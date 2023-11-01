Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams sign QB Dresser Winn to practice squad

Nov 01, 2023 at 12:18 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams now have a third quarterback. 

Los Angeles on Wednesday signed Dresser Winn to its practice squad. A spot on the practice squad to sign Winn was created by L.A. signing running back Darrell Henderson Jr. to its active roster on Wednesday. 

Winn is a familiar face for the Rams, having originally signed with the team in May this year as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee-Martin. He was with the team through training camp and saw action in the preseason finale – Brett Rypien and Stetson Bennett handled the majority of the quarterback reps during that time – completing 3 of 5 pass attempts for 21 yards before being waived during final roster cuts in late August. 

In his final season with the Skyhawks in 2022, Winn completed 232 of 379 passes for 2,928 yards and 18 touchdowns against 11 interceptions to earn All-Ohio Valley Conference Second-Team recognition. 

Prior to Winn's signing, the Rams had only two quarterbacks on their roster between starter Matthew Stafford and backup Brett Rypien, with rookie Stetson Bennett still on the Reserve/NFI list. Head coach Sean McVay on Monday indicated the team planned to sign a third quarterback to the roster as part of contingency plans in the event Stafford (day-to-day with sprained UCL in right thumb) can't play on Sunday against the Packers in Green Bay.

