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Rams sign S Maximus Pulley to active roster off Eagles' practice squad, place RB Ronnie Rivers on Injured Reserve

Published: Sep 23, 2026 at 01:30 PM Updated: Sep 23, 2026 at 02:37 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The Rams have signed safety Maximus Pulley to their active roster off of the Eagles' practice squad.

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Maximus Pulley

#36 S

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Wofford

Pulley, 24, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signee by Philadelphia out of Wofford this offseason. Though he did not make the Eagles' initial 53-man roster, he was signed to their practice squad the next day. Elevated from the Eagles' practice squad in Week 2, he played exclusively on special teams – six snaps in that phase – against the Titans.

"We're just a little bit lighter on the back end, and so (we) figured let's bring him in," head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday. "He's a guy that we had some like for from his college tape, and so we'll welcome him with open arms and go from there."

In his final collegiate season at Wofford in 2025, Pulley led the Southern Conference with five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns).

To make room for Pulley on their 53-man roster, the Rams placed running back Ronnie Rivers on Injured Reserve. Rivers exited Monday night's game against the Giants with a calf injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said Rivers' injury is a "4-to-6 week" one.

"He got his calf in the game, so it was just kind of a freak deal where he was jumping up, and I think he got it when he was kind of just jumping up to loosen himself up," McVay said. "And it's a four-to-six-week injury. Bummed out for Ronnie."

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