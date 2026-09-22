First Look: Rams head to Denver for Sunday Night Football clash with Broncos in Week 3

Primetime awaits the Rams once again, who hit the road in Week 3 for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Broncos. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. pacific time on NBC.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Broncos.

Notable Broncos additions

Acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a trade with the Dolphins on March 18: The No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Waddle's arrival brought speed to Denver's passing game.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Waddle's arrival brought speed to Denver's passing game. Selected former University of Washington running back Jonah Coleman in the fourth round of this year's draft: Coleman is a name to pay attention to in the Broncos backfield after his workload increased in wake of R.J. Harvey being ruled out for last week's game against the Jaguars due to a hamstring injury.

Top performers in Week 2

Quarterback Bo Nix completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 288 yards and one touchdown against one interception in a 20-13 win over Jacksonville on Sunday.

Coleman and J.K. Dobbins split carries with 10 each, rushing for 39 and 36 yards respectively (Coleman one rushing touchdown).

Waddle led all Broncos receivers with eight catches for 138 yards.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach paced Denver's defense with four total tackles (two for loss), two QB hits and one sack; cornerback Riley Moss added an interception.

Kicker Will Lutz made both of his field goal attempts (20 and 45 yards) and both of his extra point attempts. Punter Jeremy Crawshaw averaged 45.7 yards per punt across three punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The Rams answered the Giants' physicality on Monday night. A similar test awaits both sides of the ball for Los Angeles this Sunday night in Denver.