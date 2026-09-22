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Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

Sep 22, 2026 at 11:11 AM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 3:

260922_RPRWeek3_16x9

NFL.com, Nick Shook Rank: 8

Last Week: 7

Change: -1

ESPN.com Rank: 5

Last Week: 4

Change: -1

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 4

Last Week: 4

Change: 0

Bleacher Report Rank: 6

Last Week: 6

Change: 0

**Fox Sports, Ralph Vacchiano Rank:** 5

Last Week: 5

Change: 0

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 8

Last Week: 5

Change: -3

AVERAGE RANKING: 6

HIGH: 4 (Yahoo!)

LOW:  8 (CBS Sports)

BIGGEST CHANGE:  -5 (CBS Sports)

AVERAGE CHANGE: -0.8

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — Denver Broncos

NFL.com — 6

ESPN.com — 8

Yahoo! Sports — 12

Bleacher Report — 7

Fox Sports — 6

CBS Sports — 9

AVERAGE RANKING: 8

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