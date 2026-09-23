Rams and Edwards Lifesciences extend partnership to expand heart valve disease awareness across greater Los Angeles 

Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Rams and Edwards Lifesciences today announced a continuation of their partnership, which through the "Off the Sidelines" initiative provides heart valve disease education and free screening opportunities across Greater Los Angeles and Orange County, with a commitment to reaching underserved communities.

"Our partnership with Edwards Lifesciences is a great example of how sports can bring people together around causes that truly matter," said Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer, Los Angeles Rams. "Through the Off the Sidelines initiative, we've been able to connect fans and community members with valuable education and heart valve screening opportunities that make a real difference. We're excited to continue this work and help raise awareness for heart valve disease and encourage more people to understand their risk."

To celebrate the partnership, the Rams and Edwards Lifesciences have launched a new public service announcement featuring Rams Legends Eric Dickerson and Torry Holt, who encourage fans to learn their risk for heart valve failure, get screened and talk with their doctor about their heart valve health. Building on last season's PSA featuring Rams Captain and Safety Quentin Lake and his father, former professional football player and coach Carnell Lake, the new campaign brings two of the franchise's most iconic players together to help make heart valve health more relatable and approachable.

Heart valve disease affects an estimated 12 million people in the United States and can progress without noticeable symptoms, making awareness and early screening especially important for adults 50 and older. Aortic stenosis, one of the most common forms of heart valve disease, can become severe and lead to heart valve failure if left untreated. In the United States, up to 2 million people are affected by heart valve failure, enough to fill 26 football stadiums.

"If you're 50 years and older, go out and get your heart screened. Heart valve disease is out here, and it can go undetected. You may feel like you're totally fine, but there might be an underlying issue with your heart valve that you won't know about until you get screened," said Rams Legend Torry Holt. "When you go to your primary care doctor, ask about heart screenings. You need to know if something is happening."

Heart valve disease can affect people regardless of gender or race, yet many people may not know they are at risk or recognize potential symptoms. Barriers including transportation, cost, language and lack of awareness can also make it more difficult for people to access preventive care. Through education and access to screening, people can better understand their heart health and seek care when appropriate. Since the program's launch, the Rams and Edwards Lifesciences have provided more than 375 free heart valve screenings to Rams fans and community members.

"Community screening programs can play an important role in helping people learn about their heart health, especially when heart valve disease can progress silently," said Dan Lippis, corporate vice president of transcatheter aortic valve replacement at Edwards Lifesciences. "Working with the Rams, we're helping connect participants to follow-up care and resources so they can better understand their options and take action when appropriate."

The renewed partnership will continue expanding heart valve education and screening opportunities throughout Greater Los Angeles and Orange County through Rams channels, events and community programs. Edwards Lifesciences and the Rams will host a heart valve screening Nov. 1 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, before the Rams home game against the Chargers, as part of Legends Weekend, presented by Edwards Lifesciences.