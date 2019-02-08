Rams sign three players to free agent contracts 

The Rams are keeping more members of their 2018 practice squad for the 2019 offseason program, signing center Aaron Neary, defensive back Steven Parker, and defensive back Ramon Richards to free agent contracts.
Neary spent the vast majority of the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Los Angeles. He started the Week 17 matchup against the 49ers in 2017 at center, but was cut during the team's roster reduction to 53 players at the start of the 2018 season. He spent a few days with the Browns after Cleveland claimed him off waivers, but was back on Los Angeles' practice squad soon after.
Parker and Richards were both signed as undrafted free agents in May of 2018. Both spent the entire season on Los Angeles' practice squad.
The Rams have now retained Neary, Parker, Richards, quarterback Brandon Allen, offensive tackle Darrell Williams, defensive back Donte Deayon, linebacker Travin Howard, offensive tackle Kyle Murphy, and wide receiver Austin Proehl from their 2018 practice squad.