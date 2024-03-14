 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams sign TE Colby Parkinson to 3-year deal

Mar 14, 2024 at 01:21 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have added to their tight end room, signing Colby Parkinson to a 3-year deal.

parkinson-colby-headshot

Colby Parkinson

# TE

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 251 lbs
  • College: Stanford

Parkinson, 25, most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks, recording 57 receptions for 618 yards and four touchdowns across 54 career regular season games (four starts) in four seasons. Beyond the familiarity from the NFC West, the 6-foot-7, 251-pound Parkinson also has local ties as a graduate of Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village.

Prior to signing Parkinson, the Rams' tight end room had Davis Allen, Hunter Long, Tyler Higbee and Nikola Kalinic (reserve/future) under contract, but Higbee is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair the knee injury he suffered against Lions. Long was limited to four games in an injury-shortened 2023 season. Additionally, Brycen Hopkins is an impending unrestricted free agent.

A Simi Valley native, Parkinson originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick out of Stanford by the Seahawks (133rd overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Schematic carryover, familiarity with Matthew Stafford biggest Rams selling points for Jonah Jackson

Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson details what went into his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Rams.
news

5 things to know about Jonah Jackson

The Rams signed offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to a 3-year deal. Here are five things fans should know about him.
news

Rams sign OL Jonah Jackson to 3-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have signed offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to a 3-year deal.
news

Where Are They Now? Jack Youngblood

Catch up with Rams Legend Jack Youngblood, defensive end for Los Angeles from 1971-1984.
news

Rams sign DB Darious Williams to 3-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have signed defensive back Darious Williams to a 3-year deal.
news

Rams tender OLB Michael Hoecht

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered restricted free agent outside linebacker Michael Hoecht.
news

Rams tender OL Alaric Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered restricted free agent offensive lineman Alaric Jackson.
news

"Matthew Stafford: Locked In" will give fans first inside look at Rams QB on and off field

Documentary feature on Rams quarterback to air Thursday, April 18 on Rams' channels and NFL Network. 
news

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Projections for Rams heading into free agency and the new league year

Rounding up experts' latest Rams draft projections with free agency and the new league year approaching. 
news

Rams 2024 Free Agency Primer: Three things to watch for

The NFL's negotiating period is underway, and free agency officially begins at 1 p.m. pacific time on March 13.
news

Where are they now? Former Rams offensive lineman Dennis Harrah

Happy Birthday to Rams Legend Dennis Harrah!! After spending 13 seasons in Horns and being selected to 6 Pro Bowls, read about how the relationships he made and maintained with his teammates had the longest lasting effect on his career and his life.
Advertising