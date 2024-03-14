Rams sign TE Colby Parkinson to 3-year deal

Parkinson, 25, most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks, recording 57 receptions for 618 yards and four touchdowns across 54 career regular season games (four starts) in four seasons. Beyond the familiarity from the NFC West, the 6-foot-7, 251-pound Parkinson also has local ties as a graduate of Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village.

Prior to signing Parkinson, the Rams' tight end room had Davis Allen, Hunter Long, Tyler Higbee and Nikola Kalinic (reserve/future) under contract, but Higbee is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair the knee injury he suffered against Lions. Long was limited to four games in an injury-shortened 2023 season. Additionally, Brycen Hopkins is an impending unrestricted free agent.