Los Angeles Rams, Snapchat & Princess Cruises launch augmented reality experience at SoFi Stadium

The one-minute feature plays in-game on the SoFi Stadium Infinity Screen. During the feature, fans in-stadium can enter to win a free seven-day cruise courtesy of Princess Cruises.

"As the Rams Official Cruise Vacation Partner, we're thrilled to be part of this amazing in-game augmented reality experience that virtually recreates the excitement of a Princess Cruise at SoFi Stadium," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "Princess is known for being on the cutting edge of cruise technology and this fun and engaging game takes the in-stadium experience to another level, while offering fans a chance to sail on The Love Boat."

This is Snapchat's first-ever activation powered by Disguise, a visual experience platform enabling real-time content & experiences — and with whom Snapchat has an ongoing integration. Disguise's creative & technical services division, Meptik, created the AR visuals in Lens Studio and integrated them with SoFi Stadium's Infinity Screen and in-stadium cameras.

This activation is the latest in a long-term partnership between the Rams and Snapchat. Last year, Snap debuted its first in-stadium Camera Kit integration that brought their most popular AR Lenses to Rams gamedays on the Infinity Screen for fans to interact with at every home game.