Los Angeles Rams, Snapchat & Princess Cruises launch augmented reality experience at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams, Princess Cruises and Snapchat are making a splash this season with a new augmented reality experience at SoFi Stadium. This activation launched during Sunday's Rams-49ers game and will be featured at all Rams home games during the 2023 season.
"Over the years, Snap and the LA Rams have pushed the envelope of AR in sports to bring truly innovative experiences to fans. We are proud to continue our partnership with the Rams and once again expand our capabilities for a new activation that brings to life the wonders of Princess Cruises, providing a unique experience for the fans powered by disguise technology that debuted at the Rams' season opener," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP, Platform Partnerships, Snap Inc.
In partnership with Princess Cruises, this AR experience virtually transforms SoFi Stadium's football field into the Pacific Ocean with three virtual Rams players catching waves on surfboards. In the 3D race, three virtual players embark in a thrilling voyage of challenges, navigating a dynamic course with dolphins, swimmers, and exhilarating obstacles. At the end of the course, the winner emerges on a monumental wave atop the majestic Princess Cruise ship.
The one-minute feature plays in-game on the SoFi Stadium Infinity Screen. During the feature, fans in-stadium can enter to win a free seven-day cruise courtesy of Princess Cruises.
"As the Rams Official Cruise Vacation Partner, we're thrilled to be part of this amazing in-game augmented reality experience that virtually recreates the excitement of a Princess Cruise at SoFi Stadium," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "Princess is known for being on the cutting edge of cruise technology and this fun and engaging game takes the in-stadium experience to another level, while offering fans a chance to sail on The Love Boat."
This is Snapchat's first-ever activation powered by Disguise, a visual experience platform enabling real-time content & experiences — and with whom Snapchat has an ongoing integration. Disguise's creative & technical services division, Meptik, created the AR visuals in Lens Studio and integrated them with SoFi Stadium's Infinity Screen and in-stadium cameras.
This activation is the latest in a long-term partnership between the Rams and Snapchat. Last year, Snap debuted its first in-stadium Camera Kit integration that brought their most popular AR Lenses to Rams gamedays on the Infinity Screen for fans to interact with at every home game.
This year, the Rams and Snapchat are unveiling new Lenses in partnership with two Rams partners. With the SoFi "Take It To the Bank" Lens, fans are challenged to fill up their piggybank by collecting 1,000 in virtual tokens for a chance to win a Rams VIP gameday experience.
In partnership with American Airlines, a unique Lens brings a branded virtual blimp into the stadium that fills a lucky row of fans with virtual miles to match the 1,000 actual miles they each receive.
"Gamedays at The Rams House are filled with can't miss moments, on the field, in the stands, and on our screens," said Sarah Schuler, Los Angeles Rams VP of Game Presentation and Experiential Marketing. "Leveraging the incredible canvas that is SoFi Stadium, we look to push innovation with brands and best-in-class technology partners. We are thrilled to team up with Snapchat and Princess Cruises to bring to life this one-of-a-kind branded experience and we are excited to expand our custom Snapchat Lenses with partners SoFi and American Airlines."