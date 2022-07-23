Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams' Super Bowl LVI Rings

Mission accomplished.@AaronDonald97 | @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/eB2QrEaflE— NFL (@NFL) July 22, 2022
“This bih pressuh” ❕ https://t.co/GgZcwajruF— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 22, 2022
Update: IT ABSOLUTELY IS!!!! https://t.co/xmfcFkKSpX— Jordan Fuller (@j_fuller4) July 22, 2022
High school , College , NFL Championships on every Level, Blessed and Grateful #SummitHigh #BoiseState #LARams #GoodEatz pic.twitter.com/tO37wKAePY— Donte Deayon (@AyoItsND) July 22, 2022
Ring us! GOD is Amazing#DAWGWORK🐕 pic.twitter.com/axAdwFo9ux— Eric Henderson (@Coach_Henny) July 22, 2022
Safe to say the Rams Super Bowl ring is LA APPROVED! 🤯🔥🌴— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 22, 2022
(via @rams) pic.twitter.com/KRF9KHT7Ic
The #Rams’ Super Bowl ring has a removable top: Once you open it up, SoFi Stadium appears.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2022
Really, really cool. pic.twitter.com/tJ9jRiaJP0
When the Super Bowl ring is bigger and more blingy than the Rolex. Congratulations @MGtweetymonster and wow @RamsNFL an absolutely magnificent masterpiece of a champions ring! pic.twitter.com/jAdvRRibbP— David Canter (@davidcanter) July 22, 2022
Hey Twitter 📸 pic.twitter.com/MRymc8oaSV— Marquise Copeland (@Marquisecope_44) July 22, 2022
World Champs Baby!!!! Congrats!! @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/EceaSGqzcR— Erica Donald (@EriDon_99) July 22, 2022