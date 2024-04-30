Social Roundup: Reactions to the Rams' 2024 NFL Draft

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com
Get to know Florida State DE Jared Verse | Pick 19
The Los Angeles Rams used their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Florida State defensive end Jared Verse. Here's what fans should know about him.
Magia de los Rams: eligen en el Draft a dos inseparables amigos para tapar el vacío dejado por Aaron Donald
Jared Verse y Braden Fiske, líderes de la tremenda defensa de Florida State, vienen a Los Ángeles a la cabeza de otro Draft de los Rams que luce portentoso
Roundup: Grades for and reactions to Rams' 2024 NFL Draft picks
A look at what experts and analysts had to say about the Rams' 2024 draft class.
3 takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's press conference following Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft: Common trait across all 10 picks, four selections used on defensive front, what impact those four players could have on defense
What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference after the conclusion of Rounds 4-7 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Pick 254 meant to be for KT Leveston
New Rams offensive lineman KT Leveston reacts to being drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Beaux Limmer: 'Best case scenario' being drafted to Rams and coached by former NFL center Ryan Wendell
New Rams offensive lineman Beaux Limmer reacts to getting drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jordan Whittington eager to learn from Cooper Kupp
New Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington reacts to being drafted by the team in the sixth round of this year's draft.
Joshua Karty excited about opportunity with Rams
New Rams kicker Joshua Karty reacts to getting drafted in the sixth round by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
READ: Rams select OL KT Leveston with 254th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have selected Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston with the 254th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
In getting drafted by Rams, Tyler Davis reunites with former Clemson teammate Davis Allen
New Rams defensive lineman Tyler Davis reacts to getting drafted in the sixth round by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.