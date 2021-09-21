Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams team up with Porsche Cars North America to bring premium experiences to fans during NFL season

Sep 21, 2021 at 09:05 AM

The Los Angeles Rams and Porsche Cars North America Inc. (PCNA) today announced a multi-year relationship to bring premium experiences to fans and Season Ticket Members during the NFL season. 

As part of the agreement, PCNA will be the presenting sponsor for the Rams pregame sideline experience at SoFi Stadium, as well as a variety of unique offerings for Rams Season Ticket Members and suite holders throughout the year. 

The premium experiences will range from wine tasting events, activations at the Porsche Experience Center LA in Carson, CA, with select Season Ticket Members, as well as cocktail hours and dinners with Rams Legends and influencers. 

"On behalf of our California dealers and Porsche Cars North America, we are excited to support a world class organization like the Los Angeles Rams in its new state-of-the-art home at SoFi Stadium," said Trevor Arthur, Porsche Cars North America Vice President, Area West. "This unique collaboration provides us with the opportunity to leverage the strength of the Rams and Porsche brands to provide an enhanced experience for fans of both."

Additionally, the sports car and premium auto maker will receive in-stadium LED ribbon board signage and digital pylon messaging for each Rams home game and be the presenting sponsor of the team's Gameday Player Arrival galleries posted on the team's website, Facebook and Twitter. The Rams also will stage Porsche vehicles at SoFi Stadium on gamedays and for other events.

"We are excited to work with an iconic brand like Porsche to bring high-quality experiences to our Season Ticket Members and fans attending games at SoFi Stadium," said Rams Vice President of Partnership Sales, Jason Griffiths. "Together, we have curated a series of premium events and gameday offerings that will bring our fans closer to the action on-and-off the field."

