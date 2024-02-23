Rams tender exclusive rights free agent Ronnie Rivers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have tendered running back and exclusive rights free agent Ronnie Rivers.
Rivers, 25, posted 32 carries for 129 yards, plus five receptions for 22 yards in a reserve role in Los Angeles' running back rotation last season.
Overall, he's tallied 41 carries for 150 yards and 10 receptions for 51 yards through two seasons with the Rams.
An exclusive rights free agent is any player with less than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.