 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams tender exclusive rights free agent Ronnie Rivers

Feb 23, 2024 at 11:55 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have tendered running back and exclusive rights free agent Ronnie Rivers.

**30 - RB Ronnie Rivers**

Ronnie Rivers

#20 RB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Fresno State

Rivers, 25, posted 32 carries for 129 yards, plus five receptions for 22 yards in a reserve role in Los Angeles' running back rotation last season.

Overall, he's tallied 41 carries for 150 yards and 10 receptions for 51 yards through two seasons with the Rams.

An exclusive rights free agent is any player with less than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

Related Content

news

Rams agree to terms on one-year deal with WR Demarcus Robinson

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on a one-year deal.
news

Where Are They Now? Torry Holt

Holt played for the Rams from 1999-2008. The seven-time Pro Bowler ranks second in team history in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference ahead of 2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Coaching staff additions and promotions, preparations for free agency and draft, more

What we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference on Thursday about key promotions and plans for free agency and the draft. 
news

Sean McVay added to NFL Competition Committee

Rams head coach Sean McVay has been added to the NFL's Competition Committee. 
news

Rams release OL Brian Allen

The Los Angeles Rams have released offensive lineman Brian Allen.
news

Sean McVay announces additions to Rams 2024 coaching staff

Rams head coach Sean McVay has announced additions to his 20-member coaching staff for the 2024 season. 
news

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Updated Rams projections post-Super Bowl

Here are experts' latest projections with this year's scouting combine on the horizon and the 2024 NFL Draft first round order set.
news

Free Agent Spotlight: Alaric Jackson reliable at left tackle for Rams

TheRams.com's Free Agent Spotlight series continues with offensive lineman and pending restricted free agent Alaric Jackson.
news

Order for first round of 2024 NFL Draft set; Rams slated to pick 19th overall

The NFL this week officially announced the order of the first round of this year's draft. 
news

Free Agent Spotlight: What's next for Rams and Brett Maher?

TheRams.com continues its Free Agent Spotlight series with a look at pending unrestricted free agent Brett Maher.
news

Free Agent Spotlight: John Johnson III brought veteran experience and production in second stint with Rams

TheRams.com's Free Agent Spotlight series continues with defensive back and pending unrestricted free agent John Johnson III.
Advertising