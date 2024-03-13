Rams tender OLB Michael Hoecht

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on restricted free agent outside linebacker Michael Hoecht. The tender is for one year.

By tendering Hoecht, the Rams have right of first refusal for any contract offer Hoecht receives from another team. Hoecht is still free to negotiate with any team.

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets is April 19, while the deadline for the prior team to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets is April 24.

Hoecht, 26, posted career-highs in sacks (6) and total tackles (81) while starting all 17 regular season games and the Rams' wild-card playoff game against the Lions last season, his first playing outside linebacker full-time after switching from the defensive line late in the 2022 season.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Brown in 2021, Hoecht has 10.5 sacks, 124 total tackles, 20 QB hits and two forced fumbles across 51 games played (26) starts in three seasons with the Rams.