 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams tender OLB Michael Hoecht

Mar 13, 2024 at 10:35 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on restricted free agent outside linebacker Michael Hoecht. The tender is for one year.

By tendering Hoecht, the Rams have right of first refusal for any contract offer Hoecht receives from another team. Hoecht is still free to negotiate with any team.

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets is April 19, while the deadline for the prior team to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets is April 24.

Hoecht, 26, posted career-highs in sacks (6) and total tackles (81) while starting all 17 regular season games and the Rams' wild-card playoff game against the Lions last season, his first playing outside linebacker full-time after switching from the defensive line late in the 2022 season.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Brown in 2021, Hoecht has 10.5 sacks, 124 total tackles, 20 QB hits and two forced fumbles across 51 games played (26) starts in three seasons with the Rams.

He is the second restricted free agent tendered by Los Angeles this offseason. L.A. placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent offensive lineman Alaric Jackson on Tuesday.

Related Content

news

Rams tender OL Alaric Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered restricted free agent offensive lineman Alaric Jackson.
news

"Matthew Stafford: Locked In" will give fans first inside look at Rams QB on and off field

Documentary feature on Rams quarterback to air Thursday, April 18 on Rams' channels and NFL Network. 
news

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Projections for Rams heading into free agency and the new league year

Rounding up experts' latest Rams draft projections with free agency and the new league year approaching. 
news

Rams 2024 Free Agency Primer: Three things to watch for

The NFL's negotiating period is underway, and free agency officially begins at 1 p.m. pacific time on March 13.
news

Where are they now? Former Rams offensive lineman Dennis Harrah

Happy Birthday to Rams Legend Dennis Harrah!! After spending 13 seasons in Horns and being selected to 6 Pro Bowls, read about how the relationships he made and maintained with his teammates had the longest lasting effect on his career and his life.
news

Rams' 2024 NFL Draft picks set

The Los Angeles Rams' 2024 NFL Draft picks have been finalized. 
news

Rams awarded four compensatory picks, plus one special compensatory pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams' draft capital received a boost Friday, as they received four compensatory picks and one special compensatory pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams add Jerry Schuplinski and Sean Desai to 2024 coaching staff

Rams head coach Sean McVay has made two more additions to his staff, hiring Jerry Schuplinski and Sean Desai.
news

Rams agree to terms with OL Kevin Dotson

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on a 3-year deal.
news

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announces key additions to executive team

Mike Neary named Executive Vice President of Business Operations and Development. Kevin Demoff named President of Team and Media Operations. 
news

Where Are They Now? Flipper Anderson

Willie "Flipper" Anderson played for the Rams from 1988-1994 and still holds the NFL record for most receiving yards in a game with 15 catches for 336 yards vs. the New Orleans Saints in 1989.
Advertising