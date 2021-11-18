Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams to offer limited edition digital ticket giveaway to eligible fans attending Dec. 5 game vs. Jaguars

Nov 18, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams will give a free virtual commemorative ticket in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) to eligible fans attending their Dec. 5 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All season ticket members, single game buyers and secondary purchasers within the NFL ticketing network (Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, StubHub) who attend the game will receive a commemorative virtual ticket, free of charge. Only one commemorative virtual ticket is available per order/account, regardless of the number of tickets purchased. Only ticket purchasers – not ticket transferees – are eligible to receive one NFT.

Following the game, account holders who attended the game will receive a link via email to redeem their commemorative virtual ticket. Fans will log in to a Ticketmaster account to access their wallet and view the Ticketmaster marketplace. Fans should be notified to claim their commemorative virtual ticket after the game ends, but some might require manual minting which can take a few days.

Additionally, the Rams and the NFL's 31 other teams will each have 100 additional team-specific NFTs for fans to purchase at $10 per NFT in the Ticketmaster marketplace beginning today. Anyone can buy and trade them. To view and purchase, click here.

For more information on the limited edition NFT giveaway, click here. To purchase Rams-Jaguars tickets, click here.

