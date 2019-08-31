Rams trim roster down to 53 players

After releasing 18 players on Friday, the club made additional moves on Saturday to reach 53 players on the roster heading into the regular season. The Rams made the following transactions:
Waived, No Recall:
Allen, Dakota (LB - Texas Tech)
Brewer, Chandler (T - Middle Tennessee)
Copeland, Marquise (DT - Cincinnati)
Davis, Justin (RB - Southern California)
Deayon, Donte (DB - Boise State)
Durham, Landis (DE - Texas A&M)
Franklin, John (DE - Stephen F. Austin)
Hodge, Khadarel (WR - Prairie View)
Kelly, John (RB - Tennessee)
Kolone, Jeremiah (G - San Jose State)
Parker, Steven (DB - Oklahoma)
Peterson, Kevin (DB - Oklahoma State)
Wolford, John (QB - Wake Forest)
Waived, Injured:
Bachman, Alex (WR - Wake Forest)
Carraway, Josh (LB - Texas Christian)
Hatfield, Dominique (DB - Utah)
Young, Trevon (LB - Louisville)
Reserve/Injured:
Kiser, Micah (LB - Virginia)
Suspended:
Neary, Aaron (C - Eastern Washington)
In addition to the 53-man roster, the team may sign up to 10 practice squad players beginning this Sunday, at 10a.m. PDT.
