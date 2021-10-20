Rams' updated home gameday COVID-19 policies take effect this week vs. Lions

The Rams' updated home gameday COVID-19 policies officially take effect this week's home game against the Lions, reflecting the latest L.A. County public health guidelines issued earlier this month.

Attendees ages 12 and over are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of the start of the event for entry at SoFi Stadium. Unvaccinated guests must get their test anytime after 8 a.m. pacific time Thursday.

A photo ID with a name matching the proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test must also be presented at time of entry for all guests 18 and older. Children under 12 do not need a negative test result for entry, but must wear a mask. Masks are still required by all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking.

For additional information on what vaccine verification methods are allowed, click here.

A person is considered fully vaccinated having received the final dose in the COVID-19 vaccine series at least two (2) weeks prior to gameday. This means at least two weeks following the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (or AstraZeneca for international fans) or at least two weeks following the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you test positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, please do not attend the game. You can transfer or resell your tickets to someone else who is able to attend the game.

For more information on the Rams' COVID-19 home gameday policies and additional health and safety information, visit this FAQ page.

Additional key gameday reminders: