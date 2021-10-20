Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams' updated home gameday COVID-19 policies take effect this week vs. Lions

Oct 19, 2021 at 06:23 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams' updated home gameday COVID-19 policies officially take effect this week's home game against the Lions, reflecting the latest L.A. County public health guidelines issued earlier this month.

Attendees ages 12 and over are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of the start of the event for entry at SoFi Stadium. Unvaccinated guests must get their test anytime after 8 a.m. pacific time Thursday.

A photo ID with a name matching the proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test must also be presented at time of entry for all guests 18 and older. Children under 12 do not need a negative test result for entry, but must wear a mask. Masks are still required by all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking.

For additional information on what vaccine verification methods are allowed, click here.

A person is considered fully vaccinated having received the final dose in the COVID-19 vaccine series at least two (2) weeks prior to gameday. This means at least two weeks following the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (or AstraZeneca for international fans) or at least two weeks following the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you test positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, please do not attend the game. You can transfer or resell your tickets to someone else who is able to attend the game.

For more information on the Rams' COVID-19 home gameday policies and additional health and safety information, visit this FAQ page.

Additional key gameday reminders:

  • Mobile Tickets: All Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Screenshots of ticket printout images will not be accepted. For more information about how to access mobile tickets for Rams games, go to https://www.therams.com/tickets/mobile-ticketing.
  • Arrive Early: Fans should expect large crowds and arrive at least an hour before kickoff. Parking lots open four hours before kickoff, entries open two hours before kickoff. Fans can visit www.therams.com/parking to purchase on-site parking and for all parking information.
  • Clear Bag Policy: To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into stadiums, NFL teams have implemented a policy limiting the size and type of bags that can be brought into stadiums. More information about the NFL Clear Bag Policy can be found at http://nfl.com/allclear. Permitted bags should be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12" x 6" x 12". Exceptions to this policy can be made for all medically necessary items following proper inspection. Other permitted bags include one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar) and small clutch bags, which cannot exceed 4.5" x 6.5" in size, with or without a handle or strap.

Advertising