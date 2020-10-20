Rams host virtual "Vamos Rams" PLAY 60 Character Camp for Inglewood Unified students

On Wednesday, October 14, the Los Angeles Rams hosted a virtual "Vamos Rams" PLAY 60 Character Camp for Inglewood Unified students (grades K-8). The camp included videos that featured Safeties JORDAN FULLER and JUJU HUGHES, Tight End BRYCEN HOPKINS, Cheerleaders and team mascot Rampage.

Each video showcased at-home fitness exercises and encouraged participants to stay active and healthy as students continue to engage in distance learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopkins, Fuller, and Hughes also shared their definitions of certain "character words" such as teamwork, compassion and sportsmanship.

When asked about the importance of teamwork, Hopkins discussed how it can be incorporated on the field, in the community, and even in our own homes.

"Teamwork is the combined effort of a group of people working to achieve a common goal," said Hopkins. "Everyone working together is how they are going to achieve that goal. Oftentimes doing your job will allow someone else to do their job better. That even applies off the field. People need to be doing a good job social distancing and sanitizing so we can keep others around us healthy and safe."

Before leading student-participants in some abdominal exercises, rookie Safety Jordan Fuller encouraged students to show compassion for others who might need some support during these times.

"Compassion is about caring for others, especially those who need it," said Fuller. "At the Rams, I feel like we use it every day. When a teammate is having a bad day, we use compassion to build them up and make them feel supported."

The virtual PLAY 60 Character Camp was part of the team's "Vamos Rams" efforts that build on the shared traditions of Los Angeles' Latinx culture and Rams football. The Character Camp was also a part of the NFL's year-round Hispanic outreach initiative, which is focused on providing youth opportunities to play and experience football.

Since 2016, the Rams have hosted a total of 23 PLAY 60 events and football clinics for more than 5,900 students in the Inglewood community to encourage youth to be active for the recommended 60 minutes every day.

You can view the "Vamos Rams" PLAY 60 Character Camp for Inglewood Unified students here.