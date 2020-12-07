Rams vs. Cardinals Week 13 Spotlight: Jared Goff

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff bounced back from his Week 12 performance with a 351-yard passing display and a turnover-free effort in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals.
This was Goff's 25th 350-yard passing performance of his career, completing 37 of 47 pass attempts for 351 yards and one touchdown, also adding a one-yard rushing touchdown. Head Coach Sean McVay praised QB1 for how he managed the game and made plays against an aggressive Cardinals defense.
Here is your one-stop shop for all things Goff from Sunday's game in Arizona.