Rams vs. Cardinals Week 13 Spotlight: Jared Goff

Dec 07, 2020 at 08:59 AM
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff bounced back from his Week 12 performance with a 351-yard passing display and a turnover-free effort in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals.

This was Goff's 25th 350-yard passing performance of his career, completing 37 of 47 pass attempts for 351 yards and one touchdown, also adding a one-yard rushing touchdown. Head Coach Sean McVay praised QB1 for how he managed the game and made plays against an aggressive Cardinals defense.

Here is your one-stop shop for all things Goff from Sunday's game in Arizona.

Jared Goff

#16 QB

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 222 lbs
  • College: California

