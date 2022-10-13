Know before you go: Rams vs. Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Carolina Panthers for a Week 6 match-up, presented by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, on Sunday, October 16 at 1:05 p.m. PT.

For the 14th consecutive season, the NFL and American Cancer Society (ACS) are working together to support the fight against cancer through the Crucial Catch campaign. The NFL's Crucial Catch mission is to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction. Since 2009, the league has raised more than $24 million for the American Cancer Society.

To ensure efficient entry, fans are encouraged to enter SoFi Stadium at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff. All parking lots will open four (4) hours prior to kickoff at 9:00 a.m. PT and all gates will open two (2) hours prior to kickoff at 11:00 a.m. PT.

From 11:00 a.m. PT - 12:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, there will be early entry specials featuring $5 beer, $3 water and soda, and $5 kettle corn from hawkers in AA Plaza and inside the north entries. Fans should arrive early to enjoy special pricing.

Sunday will feature a variety of unique experiences and activations including:

Fans can honor cancer fighters and survivors by filling out a dedication poster and taking part in a photo opportunity in at the Cedars-Sinai Zone located at level 8 south.

Exclusive Crucial Catch merchandise will be available at the Equipment Room along with a unique Rams x Red Hot Chili Peppers t-shirt to celebrate the launch of their new album and tour.

Grammy award-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco will perform at halftime with 100 cancer fighter and survivors joining him on the field.

IMPORTANT DETAILS FOR FANS ATTENDING SUNDAY'S GAME

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details of what fans can expect include:

Arrive Early: Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff through various means of transportation. Parking lots will open at 9:00 a.m. PT and entries will open at 11:00 a.m. Guests should check their mobile tickets for recommended stadium entry. Parking & Transportation: Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots will open at 9:00 a.m. PT and are only available for advance purchases. Mobile Ticketing: All Los Angeles Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Guests are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium for the most efficient entry. New pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet. Clear Bag: Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information. Security, Entry, Wayfinding: Through the new Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats. Cashless Transactions: SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted. Food Enhancements: SoFi Stadium partnered with Jon and Vinny to refresh its LA Eats menu to introduce fresh, new menu items based on fan feedback from last season.