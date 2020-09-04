Rams waive 17 players ahead of 53-man roster deadline

Sep 04, 2020 at 12:44 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced they have waived the following players:

DB Adonis Alexander
LB Daniel Bituli
TE Kendall Blanton
C Cohl Cabral
G Jamil Demby
WR Earnest Edwards
DB Jake Gervase
K Lirim Hajrullahu
DB Juju Hughes
RB John Kelly
G Jeremiah Kolone
WR J.J. Koski
DB Dayan Lake
K Austin MacGinnis
DB Tyrique McGhee
LB Derrick Moncrief
WR Easop Winston

The deadline for NFL teams to reduce their 80-man offseason rosters to 53 players is Saturday at 1 p.m. pacific time. With these moves, the Rams now have 63 players on their roster.

