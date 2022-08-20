Rams waive five players ahead of Aug. 23 roster reduction deadline

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams on Saturday waived tight end Kendall Blanton, running back Raymond Calais, defensive back Jairon McVea and running back A.J. Rose. They also waived/injured wide receiver J.J. Koski, who hurt his shoulder during this past Tuesday's practice.

The deadline for NFL teams to reduce their offseason rosters from 85 players to 80 is 1 p.m. pacific time on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The next deadline for teams to trim their rosters will be Tuesday, Aug. 30, when they must make their final reduction to get from 80 to their initial 53-man roster for the regular season.