Where Are They Now? Former Rams defensive back Pat Thomas

Because of where he was raised and the high school coach he played for, Pat Thomas had a head start in his race to an All-Pro career with the Rams.

It would be a race littered with checkered flags.

From Plano, Texas, where he played cornerback, running back and kicker for the city's legendary coach John Clark, Thomas went on to become a two-time consensus All-American cornerback at Texas A&M, and thought the next step of his football career would continue to be in the Lone Star State.

"John Clark was good friends with the Dallas Cowboys' Tom Landry, and Tom Landry would come to Plano when I was a kid," Thomas said. "And then when I was at A&M, I knew Tom Landry, as well. I was the No. 1 defensive back coming out and they said that I was going to be the first defensive back drafted.

"Well, I wound up not being the first one drafted. The Cowboys drafted Aaron Kyle instead of me. And then right before Dallas' second draft choice, the Rams got the choice right before them and drafted me. So I was a bit surprised."

Thomas was selected in the second round of the 1976 NFL Draft. Given jersey No. 27 from the Rams, he was also initially given a cold shoulder from his new teammates.

"It was a hard transition for me because all of the veterans were upset because they had a guy named Al Clark that was there who was a really good friend with all of them. They wind up letting him go to get me in. And so people weren't very friendly with me to say the least," Thomas said with a laugh. "I had to really work my way into being a part of the Rams community."

Fortunately for Thomas, there was one member of the community who was friendlier and more than helpful than the others.

"I'll never forget coming in, Monte Jackson was there, and Monte Jackson was one of the most outstanding defensive backs that I've ever been around," Thomas said. "He actually taught me how to use the back pedal in order to keep position on receivers as opposed to just lining up and running with them."

"He was really responsible for teaching me a technique that even though I was a two-time All-American, what he taught me allowed me to use my mental capacity more than my physical capacities."

"My first year, I didn't start. But my second year, I did. And so once I got in the starting position, things started to jell a lot better."

Finishing that season tied for second on the team with five interceptions, Thomas co-led the Rams with eight picks the following year, one that he returned 33 yards for a touchdown against the New York Giants, and was chosen to play in the Pro Bowl.

"I started building confidence pretty much all of my life coming to the Rams," Thomas said. "So when I started my second year, it was like I was supposed to be there to help them win a championship. I didn't come there just to play football. I came to be on the best team in the NFL.And so, playing for me, that first year starting, it was like if we're going to be the best team out here, I am going to have to be a big part of that.

"By the end of my career, the defensive backs that played with me, Rod Perry and Johnnie Johnson and Nolan Cromwell, that was the plateau that we set. If you were going to play for the Rams, you were going to be one of the best."