Where are they now? Former Rams RB & NFL touchdown leader Greg Bell

The father of three adult children: Chanel, LeShon, and Rami; Bell remained in Southern California following his seven-year career with the Bills, Rams, and Raiders, and makes his home in Santa Barbara.

After working with New York governor Mario Cuomo and the Athletes Against Drunk Driving and Drug Prevention, and with Nancy Reagan's "Just Say No," Bell founded the Athletes for Life Foundation in 1989.

"I had a traumatic situation hit me where one of my closest friends on Earth, Stacey Toran, who was an all-star strong safety for the Raiders, killed himself in a drunk driving accident," Bell said. "I decided at that point, that if somebody that close to me wasn't hearing the message, I needed to do something for myself.

"And so that's how the mission of Athletes for Life got started, as an anti-drunk driving and drug provision. Really, because I lost my best friend to a drunk driving accident that I wish I could have helped him avoid."

In 2000, after meeting with school superintendents across the country, Bell widened the focus of the foundation. Its mission stayed the same, to help kids live their dreams and live an alcohol- and drug-free life, but it also began getting into educational services and having after-school programs for school districts in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties. And there's a possibility it will expand to the Long Beach and Carson areas this coming school year.

"So many kids have all been educated – go to college, go to college, go to college. And we're starting to see now in our society because of technology, there's a fortitude of kids who are going straight from high school into the job force because they've got that gift. And so we're trying to help bring back programs like electronic tech positions, mechanics, carpentry, plumbing," Bell said.

"We work with ROP [Recreational Occupational Programs] here in Southern California. It's really a great program for kids who are non-traditional, that group of kids who are great at what they do with their hands. They could be great floorers. Contracting work is probably the No. 1 work in America right now. You can't find enough of them.