Where Are They Now? Super Bowl XXXIV champion & former Rams tight end Roland Williams

Playing eight seasons in the NFL – four with the Rams, three with the Raiders and one with the Buccaneers – Williams totaled 114 receptions for 1,004 yards and 13 touchdowns. What makes him most proud of his career?

"I'm most proud of what I had to overcome to make it to the NFL and the standard I maintained once I got in," Williams said. "Most people don't know I only played one year of high school football, then overcame a position change and injuries to only play a couple years in college.Once in the league, I did my best to work hard, build a reliable brand, bring a positive attitude and energy to the team."

Williams may have retired from the NFL in 2006, but he hasn't lost the competitive spirit and desire to be on winning teams.

As Chairman and CEO of Brown Diamond Holdings, Williams has become a successful entrepreneur committed to economic equity and empowerment. His portfolio of assets includes healthcare, manufacturing, consulting, technology and real estate companies.

One of his largest investments, J2 Medical Supply, is the largest African-American-owned MBE manufacturer of disposable gloves in the United States.

"Being an African-American athlete, there's a lot of stereotypes of what we can and cannot do off the field or court," Williams said. "So grateful for athletes who have come before us to show what is possible in life after sports. Syracuse legend Dave Bing, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Vinnie Johnson are all guys I look up to."

Williams is also is a football analyst for ABC7/KABC-TV in Los Angeles.

"Having the Rams come from St. Louis to Los Angeles was outstanding because we got a chance to become reconnected with the organization on a more frequent basis," Williams said. "I enjoy being around and helping make sure people know about and celebrate the Rams legacy. I do a whole lot of events for our Legends community.